All England 2021 Semifinal Live Score, PV Sindhu vs Pornpawee Chochuwong Badminton Live Score: Sindhu guns for place in final

All England 2021 Semifinal, PV Sindhu vs Pornpawee Chochuwong Badminton Live Score Streaming: PV Sindhu is up against Pornpawee Chochuwong in the All England semifinal on Saturday.
Pornpawee Chochuwong is a slippery semifinal opponent. She’s rarely troubled Sindhu in the past, except right after the Indian’s World title in 2019 at China Open. However, the young Thai has beaten Carolina Marin in her backyard in Spain for her first title in 2020. And she got stuck into Tai Tzu Ying at the World Tour Finals this January, blitzing the Taipese.
Just as Sindhu looks to be clawing back, the Thai opens up a gap in the points again with two consecutive smashes. But Sindhu is not giving up. A heroic retrieve helps to make it 16-17.
Chochuwong goes into the break with a sizeable lead. Sindhu looks to up her intensity after the restart. Gets a few consecutive points to close the lead. Still she trails by 11-15.
After an equal start in the first game, Sindhu falls behind. The first gap in the points open up as Chochuwong goes 3 points up at 9-6.