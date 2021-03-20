All England 2021 Semifinal Live Score, PV Sindhu vs Pornpawee Chochuwong Badminton Live Score: Sindhu guns for place in final

PV Sindhu vs Pornpawee Chochuwong Live

All England 2021 Semifinal, PV Sindhu vs Pornpawee Chochuwong Badminton Live Score Streaming: PV Sindhu is up against Pornpawee Chochuwong in the All England semifinal on Saturday.

Pornpawee Chochuwong is a slippery semifinal opponent. She’s rarely troubled Sindhu in the past, except right after the Indian’s World title in 2019 at China Open. However, the young Thai has beaten Carolina Marin in her backyard in Spain for her first title in 2020. And she got stuck into Tai Tzu Ying at the World Tour Finals this January, blitzing the Taipese.