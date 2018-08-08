Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 08, 2018
Five competitors, one clear winner! The best smartphone you can buy under Rs 25,000 Sponsored

Five competitors, one clear winner! The best smartphone you can buy under Rs 25,000

Ajay Jayaram, Rituparna Das enter pre quarterfinals of Vietnam Open

Indian shuttlers Ajay Jayaram and Rituparna Das progressed to the pre-quarterfinals of the USD 75,000 Vietnam Open Tour Super 100 tournament

By: PTI | Published: August 8, 2018 9:10:48 pm
Ajay Jayaram, Ajay Jayaram India, Ajay Jayaram news, Rituparna Das, Rituparna Das India, India Rituparna Das, sports news, badminton, Indian Express Ajay Jayaram, who had finished runners-up at White Nights, defeated Indonesia’s Gatjra Piliang Fiqihila Cupu 21-7 21-16. (Source: File Photo)
Top News

Indian shuttlers Ajay Jayaram and Rituparna Das progressed to the pre-quarterfinals of the USD 75,000 Vietnam Open Tour Super 100 tournament in Ho Chi Minh City on Wednesday.

Jayaram, who had finished runners-up at White Nights, defeated Indonesia’s Gatjra Piliang Fiqihila Cupu 21-7 21-16 to set up a clash with top-seeded Brazilian Ygor Coelho, who staved off a spirited challenge from India’s Siril Verma.

Coelho defeated Siril 22-20 17-21 21-17 in another match. Siril had defeated compatriot Shreyansh Jaiswal 21-17 21-16 earlier in the day.

In women’s singles, former national champion Rituparna beat Japan’s Shiori Saito 21-13 21-14. However, other Indians who bit the dust today include Rasika Raje, Mugdha Agrey, Vaidehi Choudhari and mixed doubles pairs — Shivam Sharma and Poorvisha S Ram (sixth seeds) and Dhruv Kapila and Meghana Jakkampudi.

Rasika went down to Malaysia’s Yen Mei Ho 16-21 13-21, Mugdha lost 13-21 12-21 to China’s seventh seed Han Yue and Vaidehi suffered a 14-21 13-21 loss to USA’s Crystal Pan.

Japanese pair of Tadayuki Urai and Rena Miyaura beat sixth seed Shivam Sharma and Poorvisha S Ram 21-15 21-16, while Chinese pair of Jiang Zhenbang and Chen Yingxue ended Indian combination of Dhruv Kapila and Meghana Jakkampudi 21-17 18-21 23-21 in another match.

Mithun Manjunath, who had reached the quarters at Russian Open, had beaten Japan’s Ryotaro Maruo 11-21 21-14 21-15 earlier in the day.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
We wanted to tell them that this is not a fluke. This is going to happen over and over again. The Aussies simply couldn’t handle it. They were shaken 