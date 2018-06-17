Follow Us:
Sunday, June 17, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018

Ajay Jayaram loses in semifinals of US Open

Ajay Jayaram suffered a straight-game loss to The Netherlands' Mark Caljouw in the semifinals of the USD 150,000 US Open BWF World Tour Super 300 tournament in USA.

By: PTI | Published: June 17, 2018 4:27:01 pm
Ajay Jayaram, Ajay Jayaram India, India Ajay Jayaram, Ajay Jayaram US Open, US Open news, sports news, badminton, Indian Express Ajay Jayaram, who had suffered a hamstring injury during the Senior Nationals Championship last year that saw him slip from world no 13 in September to current ranking of 134, was no match for Mark in the opening game. (Source: File Photo)
Top News

Indian shuttler Ajay Jayaram suffered a straight-game loss to The Netherlands’ Mark Caljouw in the semifinals of the USD 150,000 US Open BWF World Tour Super 300 tournament in US.

The 30-year-old Indian lost 13-21 21-23 to sixth seed Mark in the men’s singles semifinals that lasted 36 minutes at the Fullerton Titan Gym.

Jayaram, who had suffered a hamstring injury during the Senior Nationals Championship last year that saw him slip from world no 13 in September to current ranking of 134, was no match for Mark in the opening game.

The Dutch shuttler quickly jumped to a 11-3 lead at the breather and kept his nose ahead after the break to pocket the first game.

In the second game, Mark once again grabbed a 11-7 lead at the interval but Jayaram fought back to turn the tables at 13-12 and again held a slender 18-16 lead at one stage.

However, Mark kept breathing down his neck and eventually sealed the contest to reach the finals.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
If I don’t get an answer from BCCI about why I haven’t got even an India A call in the last four years, then what’s the point of giving me awards 