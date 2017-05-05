After funding tournament trip in Uganda, para badminton player returns with gold  

The talented player, who originally hails from Abohar, trains under badminton coach Surinder Mahajan at the Panjab University badminton courts. (Source: Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) The talented player, who originally hails from Abohar, trains under badminton coach Surinder Mahajan at the Panjab University badminton courts. (Source: Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

When paralympic player Sanjeev Kumar became eligible to play in the BWF Uganda Para Badminton International tournament last month, the Punjab player had to arrange part of the finances for the trip himself. The tournament, which was played in Kampala from April 24 to April 30, was a ranking routine tournament with no financial support form SAI or the badminton federation. But Kumar created history for India in the tournament as he became the first Indian paralympic player to win a gold medal in a ‘wheel chair 2’ event when he defeated compatriot Suresh Karki in the final in Uganda last week.

The talented player, who originally hails from Abohar, trains under badminton coach Surinder Mahajan at the Panjab University badminton courts. “I am still without a regular job and despite being promised by the Punjab government of a job in the past, I have not being given one. Playing in tournaments like in Uganda is necessary for player like us as we have to earn ranking points for the year and I could not miss the tournament. It was my second international final in Uganda and this win will boost my confidence ahead of the world championships to be held in Korea in November later this year,” said Kumar, who defeated Karki (21-10, 21-12) in the final and Stephen Durand of France (21-5, 21-8) in the semi-final.

Suffering from polio in his right leg, Kumar started playing badminton in 2007 and played his first nationals in 2008 before reaching the quarter-final in Asia Cup the same year. He won a silver medal in World Paralympic Games in 2009 before winning a bronze medal at the Israel Open in 2010. The year also saw Kumar shifting his base to Chandigarh from Abohar under coach Mahajan. He later won a bronze medal in France Open in 2012.

Kumar’s best international win came in BWF Para Badminton World Championships held in Germany in 2013, where he won the bronze medal. Kumar has won 18 gold medals in nationals, apart from three silver and two bronze medals in singles and doubles categories. “I trained on my own initially, but training under Surinder Mahajan sir had helped my game a lot. He has been the coach of the Indian senior and junior teams and he makes sure that we train regularly. Winning the bronze medal in the world championships in 2013 was the highest point in my career, but I am eager to give my best in this year’s world championships. Earlier, Punjab government used to give cash prize of Rs 5 lakh to international gold medal winners, but the amount was reduced to Rs 2 lakh. I was given Rs 35,000 by Fazilka DC Isha Kalia and Rs 15,000 by sports promoter Sandeep Jakhar for the Uganda trip. The remaining Rs 35,000 was spent by me,” said Kumar, who won the gold medal in singles and bronze medal in doubles in National Para Badminton Championship held in Bengaluru in March this year.

Coach Surinder Mahajan believes that Kumar can again win a medal in the world championships. “He started training in Chandigarh in 2010. It is a huge achievement for a Punjab player and the medal in Uganda came with him playing with a normal wheel-chair. He is a committed player and despite not having facilities like other international players, he has excelled at the international level. We will start preparing for the world championships soon,” said the coach.

