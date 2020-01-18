A lot of rivalry between us: PV Sindhu on Saina Nehwal

Saina Nehwal defeated PV Sindhu 21-18, 23-21 in 2018 to win a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. (File Photo) Saina Nehwal defeated PV Sindhu 21-18, 23-21 in 2018 to win a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. (File Photo)

India ace shuttler PV Sindhu revealed that there is plenty of competition between her and London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal. In an exclusive interview with India Today, the World no. 6 spoke on a range of topics, which included the competition between the two premier shuttlers and the speculations of a rift between her and India’s head badminton coach Pullela Gopichand.

Ever since Saina returned to train under Gopichand’s guidance in Hyderabad in 2017, there have been speculations about off-field friction between the two Olympic medallists. However, Sindhu in the interview termed it a healthy competition, as it will encourage more girls to pick the sport.

“There is a lot of competition between us. A lot of rivalry between us. At the end of the day, she does her own things and I do my own,” Sindhu said.

“The rivalry should be there. Indian badminton is doing really well. Since this rivalry is there we know there are more girls coming,” the World no 6 added.

The Rio Olympic medallist also asserted that things are fine between her and India’s head coach Gopichand, claiming the rift between them as baseless rumours.

“Yes, it is fine. Nothing is wrong. As a player, I have to give my 100 percent. He is giving his 100 percent. At the end of the day we have to get a medal for the country,” Sindhu said.

Speaking on Gopichand’s reaction during the summit clash between the duo at Gold Coast 2018, which Saina won 21-18 23-21, Sindhu said that he was happy because two Indians were playing the finals.

“When we played in Commonwealth, he did not come for any of our matches. He was just standing there. He was just happy that both Indians were playing in the final. As a coach, he is really very happy sitting there. For him, it is a very happy moment when we both are playing. At the end of the day, he is happy if anybody wins,” Sindhu said.

