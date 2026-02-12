Quick Comment: Why the 3×15 Scoring System in badminton, up for vote on April 25, is double-edged for India’s shuttlers, but a downer for the sport

The Badminton World Federation AGM 2026 at Horsens, Denmark, will put to vote the new 3×15 scoring system as the official scoring format for badminton. Given the BWF’s persistent trialing over the past few years drawing from testing and statistical analysis while willing for the system to work, the world body are expected to thrash out a consensus, though huge worries exist.

Last November, the new proposed format was firmed up, and earlier this week a broadcast update revealed that more matches will be telecast from Super 1000 events. All of it points to badminton headed towards this snappy outcome – exciting in the moment, but not exactly enduring.

The match will contract to 3×15 system (with setting to 21) if the vote goes through, and the BWF claims it “provides the best balance of match excitement, competitive fairness, player welfare, and tournament presentation.”

3×15 wormed into the Alternative Laws of Badminton quite a while back, and was deployed at the BWF World Junior Championships 2025. All the BWF talk about “player welfare, sustainability and innovation” translates to shorter matches, and BWF makes no pretences saying, they want to “support players in their pursuit of excellence, enabling them to enjoy longer, more successful careers in the sport.” it also cuts to the chase quicker, with more close-score situations and more ‘exciting points’, as per the press release. The endgame is summoned quicker, so no taut tension till 17-all and then the denouement. Shorter matches help organisers pack in more of them, and put all on TV. It cuts down the fatigue.

But is BWF sinking quality for quantity, in the guise of easing up fatigue for players? Badminton for long a stamina – endurance test, will get scrunched into a snap-smash-clap-clap groove. With a 3×15, it ceases to challenge players on how they respond in the crunch moments, because the concept of ‘clutch’ is watered down. It becomes a lottery or lucking out almost. Stray net chords, freak line drops, one clever serve can decide titles. Though BWF underestimates its players’ ability to drag out even a 15-point set, thrice over, to nearing the hour-mark. It happened with the 21 points too.

How might it pan out for Indians? For its ageing players, and those on injury-maintenance, there’s tiny respite, few points to play, less shuttles to retrieve, hastening of the endgame. The likes of Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, PV Sindhu can look to extend their careers – Srikanth might even enjoy this one, as will Lakshya Sen and Ayush Shetty who can control pressure cookers and play his tricks early in the piece, before he starts to tire. It brings Priyanshu Rajawat back in the mix. Satwik-Chirag and Treesa-Gayatri aren’t too shabby at striking early too. Many shoulders and knees will be grateful, the Japanese might frown.

But a bunch of Indians are notoriously slow starters, taking time to adjust to conditions, and 15 fetches up quite quickly. It can get tricky for Prannoy, Sindhu and even a Tanvi Sharma, as was seen at the World Juniors final.

3X15 definitely waters down the fundamental ethos of badminton, a steady build up towards the decisive stage, where both players can launch multiple comebacks within a match. Pacing tends to be important, and 3X15 won’t necessarily be less intense, if the format is aiming to keep things exciting at all times, and make every point high-risk, reducing margins of error. It definitely punctures the drama of the 21, which boasted some classics not only in women’s singles and Lin Dan-Chong Wei peaks, but also added rich depth to the contest.

Essentially arising out of Europe, the idea could face some resistance from China and Indonesia, who bank on the skills executed by their players, when stamina levels are dropping both sides. But injuries from the crazy schedule have flattened entire fields and the world body would much rather cut down on match length than number of tournaments. Given BWF is confidently striking forward with the proposals, chances are the change is a net-tap away.

Don’t be surprised if Carolina Marin (recovering from one more surgery) and Tai Tzu Ying have a rethink and mull over their (real and presumed) retirements. And Viktor Axelsen starts readying to boss over Kunlavut, Kodai, Lakshya and even Antonsen. 3X15 suits him best.