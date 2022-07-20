Australia’s athletes given little time to party in Birmingham

July 20, 2022 1:59:09 pm
Australia’s athletes will have only 48 hours to let their hair down after finishing their events at the Commonwealth Games before having to pack their bags and leave their athlete villages as part of the team’s strict COVID-19 protocols.
Officials on Wednesday said they had “agonised” over the policy but decided it was needed to minimize infection among the 700-strong cohort of athletes, coaches and support staff.
“This is designed to make sure that those that are still in the villages are those that are competing, and minimising the risk of those that might get want to go out and leave the village bringing infection back to the team,” Commonwealth Games Australia CEO Craig Phillips told reporters.
The 48-hour period will be the only time athletes have a leave pass to mingle in public, with their movements otherwise confined to athlete villages, training and competition venues.
Subscriber Only Stories
“The risk of, I suppose, picking up COVID in that time after their competition but before they depart and transmitting it to other people is deemed very low,” said team chef de mission Petria Thomas.
“We’re conscious that we really want our team members to be able to perform at their best but we also want them to have a positive experience and we felt that was something that we could allow given the low risk as advised by our COVID advisory group.”
Around 5,000 athletes from 72 nations and territories are due to compete at Birmingham.
Athletes were subject to strict COVID protocols while in a “closed loop” at the Beijing Winter Olympics and also at last year’s summer Olympics in Tokyo.
Australia topped the table with 80 gold medals at its home Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast four years ago, well clear of second-placed England with 45.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
We no longer know how to respond to violence
Latest News
Hey, is anybody watching the interns?
When Salman Khan, Govinda resurrected each other’s careers with Partner and broke their box office jinx
After Kashmir to Kanyakumari, 62-year-old Kumar Ajwani gears up for 145-km Kargil Diwas run
21-year-old US woman gang raped in Pakistan hotel
63 Tamil Nadu officers indulge in illegal registration of 6,892 acres of land, nine suspended
Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold slips Rs 201/10 gms, silver falls Rs 333/kg
IIT-Bombay students protest fee hike
Pune police raid Lonavala bungalow, 5 Gujarat businessmen held for gambling, betting on India- England ODI
How can diabetics deal with nausea, bloating and acidity
IIT Delhi researchers develop national map of areas most vulnerable to rainfall-induced soil erosion
Treating wife like cash cow amounts to cruelty, Karnataka High Court rules while allowing divorce plea
CWG-bound sprinter Dhanalakshmi and triple jumper Aishwarya Babu fail dope test