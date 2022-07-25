scorecardresearch
Monday, July 25, 2022

Athletics-Nigeria’s Amusan breaks 100 metres hurdles world record

The record time of 12.12 seconds broke Kendra Harrison's mark of 12.20, as the American finished second in the heat.

By: Reuters | Eugene |
July 25, 2022 6:11:27 am
Nigeria's Tobi Amusan walks past the time board after setting a new world record and winning her semi final (REUTERS Photo)

Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan stunningly broke the women’s 100 metres hurdles world record in the semi-final at the World Championships on Sunday.

While most athletes aim to conserve their energy in the semi-final, the 25-year-old Amusan held nothing back at Hayward field, a day after she set the African record in the event in the opening heats.

She will compete later on Sunday in the final.

