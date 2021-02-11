Assam govt decides to appoint World Championship sprinter Hima Das as DSP

Hima Das became the first Indian woman indeed the first ever Indian athlete to win a gold medal in any format of a global track event at IAAF World U20 Championships when she clocked a speed of 51.46 seconds. (FILE)

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal chaired a meeting of his cabinet on Wednesday night where a decision was taken to appoint World Championship sprinter Hima Das as a Deputy Superintendent of Police in the state.

The cabinet also decided to amend the integrated sports policy of the state by appointing sportspersons as Class-I and Class-II officers in different department of the state like Police, Excise, Transport etc, government spokesman and Industry minister Chandra Mohan Patowary told reporters.

It was decided that Das will be appointed as a DSP rank officer in the Assam police and medal winners in Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games will be appointed as Class- I officers.

Nicknamed ‘Dhing Express’, Hima Das is a 20-year-old Indian sprinter from Assam.

