From losing father to getting gold: Asmita finally has something to celebrate

Judoka from Tripura wins first CWG title for India in the sport, a tribute to late father who introduced her to the game.

Written by: Nitin Sharma
5 min readJul 31, 2026 11:53 PM IST
India's Asmita Dey poses with her gold medal during the victory ceremony for the Women's 48kg judo event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. Asmita became the first Indian judoka to win a Commonwealth Games gold medal. (PTI Photo)India's Asmita Dey poses with her gold medal during the victory ceremony for the Women's 48kg judo event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. Asmita became the first Indian judoka to win a Commonwealth Games gold medal. (PTI Photo)
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When 23-year-old Asmita Dey won India’s first-ever Commonwealth Games judo gold medal on Friday, it gave her mother something to celebrate just months after losing her husband to a stroke.

Asmita’s title in the women’s 48kg class was part of a memorable day for the Indian contingent in Glasgow as it was followed by Harsh Singh climbing to the top of the podium with a 10-0 win over Joshua Katz of Australia in the 60kg category and Yamini Mourya’s silver in the women’ 57kg class.

Asmita registered a golden score win over Canada’s Heidi Quach in the final. She had earlier beaten Scotland’s Eva Ewing in the quarterfinals via Ippon before winning by Yuko over Summer Shaw of Scotland in the semi-finals.

The family lives in a rented accommodation in the town of Belonia in South Tripura district. Apart from Asmita’s mother Munna Patari Dey, her brother Debabrata Dey stays there.

The last few months have been tough for the family.

India's Asmita Dey celebrates after defeating Canada's Heidi Quach to win the gold medal in the Women's 48kg judo event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. Asmita became the first Indian judoka to win a Commonwealth Games gold medal. (PTI Photo) India’s Asmita Dey celebrates after defeating Canada’s Heidi Quach to win the gold medal in the Women’s 48kg judo event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. Asmita became the first Indian judoka to win a Commonwealth Games gold medal. (PTI Photo)

“It was a very hard time for us. Her (Asmita’s) father ran a cycle repair shop at the village and our domestic expenses too could not be met. But he always dreamt of giving Asmita every opportunity and took her to a judo centre. He also took a loan of one lakh rupees to support Asmita. We wish he was alive to see his daughter win the Commonwealth Games gold today,” Munna told The Indian Express from Belonia.

It was in 2013 that Asmita was taken to the Belonia Vidyapeeth Coaching Center to train under Bina Debnath. For two years, Asmita would stay mostly at Debnath’s home. “Even though they were a very poor family, I could sense a determination. There were days when she would not have the bus fare to go back to her village but I helped her with whatever I could. She was very quick in learning the basics and never complained,” Debnath shared.

Two years later, Asmita was selected as a residential trainee at Agartala’s Tripura Sports School by coach Manik Lal Deb. Along with coach Pranab Saha, the current secretary of the Tripura Judo Association, he would oversee Asmita’s training.

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“When we selected her for the school, I could sense that this girl had a combat sense. Since she was very thin, we had to work on her strength and stamina a lot. Spending time at the hostel meant that she had proper meals and nutrition. We had to identify the technique that would suit her and worked on her upper body strength. Sometimes, we coaches also had to pool money for her. To see her win gold is our guru dakshina,” an emotional Manik Lal Deb told The Indian Express.

Steady progress

Medals in junior state as well as school nationals would be followed by Asmita joining the Sports Authority of India’s Regional Centre at Bhopal under coach Yashpal Solanki. In 2023, she won the 48kg title at the junior Asia Cup in Macau and followed that with a silver in the Asian Open in Kuwait. Then there was a bronze at the 2024 Commonwealth Championships and a title at the African Open in Casablanca last year.

India's Asmita Dey celebrates with the national flag after winning the gold medal in the Women's 48kg judo event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. Asmita became the first Indian judoka to win a Commonwealth Games gold medal. (PTI Photo) India’s Asmita Dey celebrates with the national flag after winning the gold medal in the Women’s 48kg judo event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. Asmita became the first Indian judoka to win a Commonwealth Games gold medal. (PTI Photo)

“Training under a coach like Yashpal Solanki helped her a lot. Sometimes sub-junior or junior judokas don’t make the transition to youth and senior levels very well, but Asmita did. Whenever she wins a medal at the national or international level, she sends us a picture to show it to young judokas at the Tripura Sports School. It will be the same this time too,” Saha told The Indian Express.

In December, when the youngster lost her father, it was a tough time for her. Deb remembers how her coaches at the Tripura Sports School made sure that she made a quick return to the sport.

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“She was dejected after her father’s death. It took a lot of time for us coaches to ensure that she got over her grief. She is like a daughter for each one of us and I am sure she would be looking to the heavens to show the medal to her father today,” says Deb.

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Nitin Sharma
Nitin Sharma
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Nitin Sharma is an Assistant Editor with the sports team of The Indian Express. Based out of Chandigarh, Nitin works with the print sports desk while also breaking news stories for the online sports team. A Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award recipient for the year 2017 for his story ‘Harmans of Moga’, Nitin has also been a three-time recipient of the UNFPA-supported Laadli Media Awards for Gender Sensitivity for the years 2022, 2023 and 2024 respectively. His latest Laadli Award, in November 2025, came for an article on Deepthi Jeevanji, who won India’s first gold medal at the World Athletics Para Championship and was taunted for her unusual features as a child. Nitin mainly covers Olympics sports disciplines with his main interests in shooting, boxing, wrestling, athletics and much more. The last 17 years with The Indian Express has seen him unearthing stories across India from as far as Andaman and Nicobar to the North East. Nitin also covers cricket apart from women’s cricket with a keen interest. Nitin has covered events like the 2010 Commonwealth Games, the 2011 ODI World Cup, 2016 T20 World Cup and the 2017 AIBA World Youth Boxing Championships. An alumnus of School of Communication Studies, Panjab University, from where he completed his Masters in Mass Communications degree, Nitin has been an avid quizzer too. A Guru Nanak Dev University Colour holder, Nitin’s interest in quizzing began in the town of Talwara Township, a small town near the Punjab-Himachal Pradesh border. When not reporting, Nitin's interests lie in discovering new treks in the mountains or spending time near the river Beas at his hometown. ... Read More

 

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