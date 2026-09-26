He slept under train seats for kabaddi. Now he has two Asian Games gold medals

When he was in his early teens, Aslam Inamdar would scavenge discarded bottles and sell them to scrap dealers to afford a meal. He would travel across Maharashtra to play kabaddi tournaments, sleeping under train seats, boarding trains without tickets, surviving on vada pav or whatever food he could find. Sometimes he would save leftover tournament food in his bag to eat later, even after it had gone bad.

On Saturday, the 26-year-old from Taklibhan village in Maharashtra’s Ahilyanagar found himself on the other side of that struggle.

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Having helped India beat Iran in the Asian Games final, the all-rounder had a gold medal around his neck and, for nearly 30 minutes, posed for selfies and made reels with it. For a man who had once worked at tea stalls, washed utensils, cleaned washrooms and laboured in the fields to make ends meet, the moment was almost impossible to comprehend. “It still feels like a dream to me,” Inamdar said. “I often think about how someone who didn’t even have food at home now holds two international medals.”