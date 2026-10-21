Asian Para Games: Sachin Khilari’s gold leads Indian podium sweep in shot put F46

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Sachin Sarjerao Khilari continued his stellar run, following up the gold he won at the last Asian Para Games and the silver at the 2024 Paris Paralympics with yet another Asiad gold in Aichi-Nagoya.

By: Sports Desk
1 min readOct 21, 2026 09:45 AM IST
Khilari, who had won silver at the 2024 Paris Paralympics, sealed it with his sixth and final throw of 15.87m, breaking the earlier Games record of 15.67m. (PCI Photo)Khilari, who had won silver at the 2024 Paris Paralympics, sealed it with his sixth and final throw of 15.87m, breaking the earlier Games record of 15.67m. (PCI Photo)
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Sachin Sarjerao Khilari succesfully defended the gold he had won at the last Asian Para Games as Indians swept the podium in men’s shot put F46 event on Wednesday. Khilari, who had won silver at the 2024 Paris Paralympics, sealed it with his sixth and final throw of 15.87m, breaking the earlier Games record of 15.67m.

Mohammed Yasser took the silver with his third round throw of 15.06m while Parveen won bronze with a throw of 14.94m.

The F46 classification is for field athletes with a single above or below elbow amputation, or an equivalent upper-limb impairment. They compete in a standing position and generate throwing power using their hips and legs.

To be updated…

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