Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally Live Tracker: India’s gold, silver, bronze winners list; Overall standings

With four gold medals already in the bag, India rose to the fourth spot in the medals’ standings at the Asian Para Games on Monday, the first day of the event. India has set an ambitious target of 100 medals at the Asian Para Games. The day started for India with a gold and silver in the 10m air rifle event thanks to Mona Agarwal claiming gold while Avani Lekhara brought home silver. Then the Para-athletes took over, winning the next three golds for India.
Two-time Paralympic medallist Nishad Kumar claimed India’s second gold medal. It did not come in the high jump event, which is where his two Paralympic medals and World Paralympic championship title have come. He was competing in his first long jump T47 even internationally and claimed the top spot on the podium with a leap of 7.11 metres.
Then, Rinku claimed a gold in the men’s javelin throw F46 event while Soumya won the title in the women’s 1500m T12/T13 event.
Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally
(Updated at 5 pm on Monday. The table is updated periodically)
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|China
|20
|18
|15
|53
|2
|Japan
|7
|4
|13
|24
|3
|Uzbekistan
|6
|10
|6
|22
|4
|India
|4
|5
|2
|11
|5
|Kazakhstan
|3
|3
|6
|12
|6
|Republic of Korea
|3
|3
|5
|11
|7
|Iran
|2
|2
|2
|6
|8
|Thailand
|1
|4
|2
|7
|9
|Indonesia
|1
|1
|9
|9
|10
|Mongolia
|1
|1
|1
|3
Asian Para Games 2026 List of Indian medallists
(Updated at 5 pm on Monday. The table is updated periodically)
GOLD
Mona Agarwal: R2 – Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 (Shooting Para Sport)
Nishad Kumar: Men’s Long Jump T47 (Para Athletics)
Rinku: Men’s Javelin Throw F46 (Para Athletics)
Soumya: Women’s 1500m T12/T13 (Para Athletics)
SILVER
Avani Lekhara: R2 – Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 (Shooting Para Sport)
Ajeet Singh: Men’s Javelin Throw F46 (Para Athletics)
Radha Venkatesh: Women’s 1500m T12/T13 (Para Athletics)
Kokila: Women’s J2 -52 kg (Para Judo)
Ravi Karthik Budigina: Men’s 100m Freestyle S13 (Para Swimming)
BRONZE
Valasanaini Ravanni: Women’s 1500m T11 (Para Athletics)
Kapil Parmar: Men’s J1 -70 kg (Para Judo)