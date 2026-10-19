Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally Live Tracker: India’s gold, silver, bronze winners list; Overall standings

With four gold medals already in the bag, India rose to the fourth spot in the medals’ standings at the Asian Para Games on Monday, the first day of the event. India has set an ambitious target of 100 medals at the Asian Para Games. The day started for India with a gold and silver in the 10m air rifle event thanks to Mona Agarwal claiming gold while Avani Lekhara brought home silver. Then the Para-athletes took over, winning the next three golds for India.

Two-time Paralympic medallist Nishad Kumar claimed India’s second gold medal. It did not come in the high jump event, which is where his two Paralympic medals and World Paralympic championship title have come. He was competing in his first long jump T47 even internationally and claimed the top spot on the podium with a leap of 7.11 metres.