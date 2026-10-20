Asian Para Games 2026 Day 2 Medal Tally Live Tracker: Deepthi Jeevanji wins 5th gold for India

Deepthi Jeevanji started the second day of the Asian Para Games for India with the contingent’s fifth gold medal. Deepthi’s gold in the women’s 400m T20 event put her in a club with day 1 gold winners like Mona Agarwal (Shooting Para Sport), Nishad Kumar (Para Athletics), Rinku (Para Athletics) and Soumya (Para Athletics).

India have added eight medals to their tally on Wednesday at the Asian Para Games. Para archer Sheetal Devi smashed the existing world record to make it to the final of the women’s individual event.

Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally

(Updated at 9 am on Wednesday. The table is updated periodically and lists only the top 10 nations)