Asian Para Games 2026 Day 2 Medal Tally Live Tracker: Deepthi Jeevanji wins 5th gold for India

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Thanks to a flurry of early morning medals on Wednesday, India touched the 20-medal mark, with Deepthi Jeevanji winning the contingent's fifth gold medal.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readOct 20, 2026 09:17 AM IST
Deepthi Jeevanji won India's fifth gold medal at the Asian Para Games after breaking the Asian Para Games record in the women's 400m T20 event. (Photo: Paralympic Committee of India)Deepthi Jeevanji won India's fifth gold medal at the Asian Para Games after breaking the Asian Para Games record in the women's 400m T20 event. (Photo: Paralympic Committee of India)
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Deepthi Jeevanji started the second day of the Asian Para Games for India with the contingent’s fifth gold medal. Deepthi’s gold in the women’s 400m T20 event put her in a club with day 1 gold winners like Mona Agarwal (Shooting Para Sport), Nishad Kumar (Para Athletics), Rinku (Para Athletics) and Soumya (Para Athletics).

India have added eight medals to their tally on Wednesday at the Asian Para Games. Para archer Sheetal Devi smashed the existing world record to make it to the final of the women’s individual event.

Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally

(Updated at 9 am on Wednesday. The table is updated periodically and lists only the top 10 nations)

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Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 China 33 23 24 62
2 Japan* 8 7 16 31
3 Iran 7 5 3 15
4 Uzbekistan 6 13 10 29
5 South Korea 6 3 9 18
6 India 5 6 9 20
7 Kazakhstan 3 5 8 16
8 Thailand 2 7 13 22
9 Saudi Arabia 2 3 1 6
10 Indonesia 1 3 13 17

Asian Para Games 2026 List of Indian medallists

GOLD

Mona Agarwal: R2 – Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 (Shooting Para Sport)

Nishad Kumar: Men’s Long Jump T47 (Para Athletics)

Rinku: Men’s Javelin Throw F46 (Para Athletics)

Soumya: Women’s 1500m T12/T13 (Para Athletics)

Deepthi Jeevanji: Women’s 400m T20 (Para Athletics)

SILVER

Avani Lekhara: R2 – Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 (Shooting Para Sport)

Ajeet Singh: Men’s Javelin Throw F46 (Para Athletics)

Radha Venkatesh: Women’s 1500m T12/T13 (Para Athletics)

Kokila: Women’s J2 -52 kg (Para Judo)

Ravi Karthik Budigina: Men’s 100m Freestyle S13 (Para Swimming)

Pradeep Kumar: Men’s Javelin Throw F53/F54 Final (Para Athletics)

BRONZE

Valasanaini Ravanni: Women’s 1500m T11 (Para Athletics)

Kapil Parmar: Men’s J1 -70 kg (Para Judo)

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Ayush Verma: Men’s Javelin Throw F53/F54 Final (Para Athletics)

Praveen Sharma: Men’s Shot Put F11 Final (Para Athletics)

Sonalben Patel: Women’s Singles – Class 3 (Para Table Tennis)

Bhavina Patel: Women’s Singles – Class 4-5 (Para Table Tennis)

Prachi Pandey: Women’s Singles – Class 6 (Para Table Tennis)

Sahana Ravi: Women’s Singles – Class 9 (Para Table Tennis)

Ekta Bhyan: Women’s Singles – Class 9 (Para Table Tennis)

 

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