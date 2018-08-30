Asian Games 2018: Women’s relay team win gold, men square off athletic events with silver

India has been winning the gold in this event since 2002 Asian Games. (Source: Reuters) India has been winning the gold in this event since 2002 Asian Games. (Source: Reuters)

India’s 4x400m women’s relay team clinched its fifth consecutive gold medal in the Asian Games here to maintain a remarkable domination in this event in the continental showpiece.

The Indian women’s quartet of Hima Das, M R Poovamma, Saritaben Gayakwad and Vismaya Velluva Koroth ran 3 minute and 28.72 seconds to claim the gold.

Bahrain (3:30.61) and Vietnam (3:33.23) took the silver and bronze respectively. India has been winning the gold in this event since 2002 Asian Games.

India’s 4x400m men’s relay team wins silver

India’s 4x400m men’s relay team won a silver in the final event of athletics in the Asian Games.

The Indian quartet of Kunhu Muhammed, Dharun Ayyasamy, Mohd. Anas and Arokia Rajiv clocked 3:01.85 to finish behind Qatar who won gold in an Asian record time of 3:00.56.

Japan took the bronze in 3:01.94.

India had finished fourth in this event in the 2014 Asian Games.

(With PTI inputs)

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd