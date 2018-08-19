Follow Us:
Sunday, August 19, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
  • Asian Games 2018: Women’s kabaddi team brings Indian contingent’s first win on Day 1

Asian Games 2018: Women’s kabaddi team brings Indian contingent’s first win on Day 1

India dominated the contest from start to end against the Japanese, recording an emphatic win in their first game on day one of competitions.

By: PTI | Updated: August 19, 2018 5:15:50 pm
India stayed on track to complete a hat-trick of titles in the multi-sport quadrennial extravaganza. (Source: Sony LIV Screenshot)
Related News

The Indian contingent registered its first win at the 18th Asian Games as the country’s women’s Kabaddi team made mincemeat of Japan in their Group A opener in Jakarta on Sunday.

India won 43-12 in a lop-sided encounter.

India dominated the contest from start to end against the Japanese, recording an emphatic win in their first game on day one of competitions.

India stayed on track to complete a hat-trick of titles in the multi-sport quadrennial extravaganza.

Japan were never in the match and the gulf in class between the two teams was evident from the beginning.

The men’s team, also one of the favourites, start their campaign against Bangladesh later in the day followed by a match against Sri Lanka in the evening.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
We wanted to tell them that this is not a fluke. This is going to happen over and over again. The Aussies simply couldn’t handle it. They were shaken 