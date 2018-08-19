Asian Games 2018: Women’s kabaddi team brings Indian contingent’s first win on Day 1

India stayed on track to complete a hat-trick of titles in the multi-sport quadrennial extravaganza. (Source: Sony LIV Screenshot) India stayed on track to complete a hat-trick of titles in the multi-sport quadrennial extravaganza. (Source: Sony LIV Screenshot)

The Indian contingent registered its first win at the 18th Asian Games as the country’s women’s Kabaddi team made mincemeat of Japan in their Group A opener in Jakarta on Sunday.

India won 43-12 in a lop-sided encounter.

India dominated the contest from start to end against the Japanese, recording an emphatic win in their first game on day one of competitions.

Japan were never in the match and the gulf in class between the two teams was evident from the beginning.

The men’s team, also one of the favourites, start their campaign against Bangladesh later in the day followed by a match against Sri Lanka in the evening.

