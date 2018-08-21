Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 21, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

  • ‘What were you doing when you were 16?’ Twitterati congratulate Asian Games gold medallist Saurabh Chaudhary

Saurabh Chaudhary set Asian Games record of 240.7 on Tuesday and claimed India's first gold medal in shooting in men's 10m Air Pistol event.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: August 21, 2018 12:21:25 pm
Saurabh Chaudhary wins gold medal for India in shooting while Abhishek Verma settled for bronze. (Source: Reuters)
Teenage sensation Saurabh Chaudhary set Asian Games record of 240.7 on Tuesday and claimed India’s first gold medal in shooting in men’s 10m Air Pistol event. Abhishek Verma added to the medal tally on Day 3 with a bronze in the same event.

Congratulatory messages poured in for the 16-year old Saurabh, who achieved the feat in his first senior International event, competing against Olympic medalists, Olympians and World Champions to win gold. Abhishek Verma, also making his Asian Games debut at 29, scored 219.3.

Here are the best reactions from Twitter as the two shooters brought happy news for the country at the start of Day 3:

