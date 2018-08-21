‘What were you doing when you were 16?’ Twitterati congratulate Asian Games gold medallist Saurabh Chaudhary

Saurabh Chaudhary wins gold medal for India in shooting while Abhishek Verma settled for bronze. (Source: Reuters) Saurabh Chaudhary wins gold medal for India in shooting while Abhishek Verma settled for bronze. (Source: Reuters)

Teenage sensation Saurabh Chaudhary set Asian Games record of 240.7 on Tuesday and claimed India’s first gold medal in shooting in men’s 10m Air Pistol event. Abhishek Verma added to the medal tally on Day 3 with a bronze in the same event.

Congratulatory messages poured in for the 16-year old Saurabh, who achieved the feat in his first senior International event, competing against Olympic medalists, Olympians and World Champions to win gold. Abhishek Verma, also making his Asian Games debut at 29, scored 219.3.

Here are the best reactions from Twitter as the two shooters brought happy news for the country at the start of Day 3:

What were you doing when you were 16?

Saurabh Chaudhary is shattering records, a new Games Record in Final with score of 240.7 pts. Congratulations for the Gold Saurabh, competing against some of the best in the world. India India 🇮🇳🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/zMg3dv5M5h — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 21, 2018

Also congratulations to Abhishek Verma for winning bronze medal in 10m air pistol at #AsianGames2018⁠ ⁠ https://t.co/4uL16Dpt04 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 21, 2018

Superb show by young Saurabh !! Many many Congratulations. We must pledge support to these young athletes for a sustained period of time irrespective of results. They have the ingredients for Olympic success. Needs persistent support irrespective. — Abhinav Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 21, 2018

16 years. Very first Asian Games. AND A ?? MEDAL. The INCREDIBLY talented #SaurabhChaudhary has truly arrived! WELL DONE, young man! Proud of you! #AsianGames2018 #IndiaAtAsianGames pic.twitter.com/JTyBz1QgiG — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 21, 2018

GOLD!!! 16 year old Saurabh Chaudhary in men’s 10m AP. He is not even an adult and beat a pool of olympic and world championship medal winners. So proud to support u for well over a year now young man ?@OGQ_India? congrats ?@OfficialNRAI? ?@Media_SAI? pic.twitter.com/bRSjXOrFqM — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 21, 2018

Sixteen year old Saurabh Chaudhary has clinched Gold Medal in 10m Air Pistol event by producing a record score at the ongoing Asian Games. Congratulations to him on his golden achievement. I also congratulate Abhishek Verma who has bagged Bronze Medal in the same event. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 21, 2018

16 year old Saurabh Chaudhary wins GOLD MEDAL ?? in 10m Air Pistol Men!???? This is Saurabh’s FIRST senior International event and he competed against Olympic medalists, Olympians and World Champions to win the Gold?? Saurabh has scripted history today at #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/Mp3yZhth8y — OGQ (@OGQ_India) August 21, 2018

Lawyer-cum-marksman #AbhishekVerma makes a MEDAL WINNING Debut at #AsianGames2018. He’s taken his shot at glory by gunning a ??medal in the 10m Air Pistol event today. Wishing you a splendid career ahead! #IndiaAtAsianGames pic.twitter.com/Kd9A3qZov2 — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 21, 2018

Congrats Abhishek Verma. You were magnificent today. Bronze medal in 10m AP in your first Asian Games ?????? — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 21, 2018

Saurabh gets a ??!

Making his Asian Games debut and how!

Our 16 year old shooter, Saurabh Chaudhary shot his way to earn himself and the nation a ??medal in men’s 10m Air Pistol event with an Asian Games record score of 240.9???? is proud of you. #TOPSAthlete #AsianGames2018 #SAI pic.twitter.com/KIAGbAAnMO — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) August 21, 2018

