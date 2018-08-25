Tajinderpal Singh Toor wins shotput gold with Games record, 7th for India at Asian Games 2018

Follow Us:
Saturday, August 25, 2018
Tajinderpal Singh Toor became India's first gold medallist in the track and field events at the 2018 Asian Games.

tajinderpal singh toor Tajinderpal Singh Toor after winning the gold medal. (Reuters Photo)
Tajinderpal Singh Toor became India’s first gold medallist in the track and field events at the 2018 Asian Games as he won the men’s shotput gold with a Games record of 20.75m in Jakarta on Saturday.

Such was Toor’s domination that he led the field throughout the competition from the first throw. His first throw was of 19.96m which gave him the lead. He threw 19.15m on the second throw before a four on the third throw.

But in the second round, the 23-year-old began with 19.96m before bettering it with 20.75m to win the gold. Toor also broke national record with this throw bettering the six-year-old record of 20.69m in the name of Om Prakash Kathana.

China’s Liu Yang took the silver with a best throw of 19.52m while Ivan Ivanov of Kazakhstan won the bronze with 19.40m.

Toor had a disappointing Commonwealth Games 2018 as he finished seventh in the competition but he put that behind to come the Asian champion.

