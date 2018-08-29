Asian Games 2018 Day 11 wrap: Swapna Barman, Arpinder Singh gold takes India to no.8 on standings

Arpinder Singh and Swapna Barman’s golds were both historic in their own right. Arpinder Singh and Swapna Barman’s golds were both historic in their own right.

Swapna Barman and Arpinder Singh were the standout performers on Day 11 of the Asian Games. The two won gold that are historic in their own rights. Barman is the first Indian to win a gold in heptathlon at the Asian Games while Arpinder is the first from the country to win a triple jump gold in 48 years.

Barman accumulated 6026 aggregate points over two days of the event and won the top prize. She is only the fifth woman to cross the 6000-point mark. Harpinder’s best jump of 16.77m that he managed in his third attempt was enough for him to win gold. It was much lesser than his season best of 17.09m which he did during the Inter-State Championships in June and that earned him an Asian ranking of three.

Dutee Chand continued to add medals to her kitty, winning a silver in women’s 200m. She joins the likes of PT Usha to have won more than one medals in a single Asian Games. Meanwhile, Khushbir Kaur, who won a silver in the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, finished fourth in the women’s 20km race walk with a timing of 1:35:24 while compatriot Soumya Baby was disqualified after receiving her third warning for ‘loss of contact’ after the 14km mark. In the men’s 20km race walk event also, both national record holder K T Irfan and Manish Rawat were disqualified in similar situations as Soumya.

Earlier in the day, table tennis mixed doubles pair Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra won a bronze. Manjit Singh and Jinson Johnson, who won gold and silver in 800m on Tuesday, confirmed a spot for themselves in the 1500m final.

