Follow Us:
Friday, August 17, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Sania Mirza ‘a little sad and feeling nostalgic’ ahead of Asian Games 2018

Sania Mirza posted an image on Twitter of her posing with her Asian Games medals and said that she was feeling "a little sad and feeling nostalgic" with the Games starting on Saturday.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: August 17, 2018 5:04:25 pm
This will be the first time since 2002 that Sania Mirza won’t be participating in the Asian Games. (Source: Twitter)
Related News

Sania Mirza has won at least a medal in every Asian Games since 2006. The upcoming edition of the multi-sport event in Jakarta/Palembang will be the first Asian Games since 2002 to not feature the Indian tennis star.

Mirza, who is currently in the third trimester of her pregnancy, posted an image on Twitter of her posing with her Asian Games medals and said that she was feeling “a little sad and feeling nostalgic” with the Games starting on Saturday. Sania Mirza has won seven medals at the Asian Games, including two golds which she won in 2006 in Doha and 2015 in Incheon.

She had stated earlier in the year that she is looking to participate in the 2018 Asiad if she recovers from an injury she sustained in October 2017. Since then, Sania and here husband and Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik revealed that she is due to give birth to their first child in October 2018.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
We wanted to tell them that this is not a fluke. This is going to happen over and over again. The Aussies simply couldn’t handle it. They were shaken 