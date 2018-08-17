Sania Mirza ‘a little sad and feeling nostalgic’ ahead of Asian Games 2018

This will be the first time since 2002 that Sania Mirza won’t be participating in the Asian Games. (Source: Twitter) This will be the first time since 2002 that Sania Mirza won’t be participating in the Asian Games. (Source: Twitter)

Sania Mirza has won at least a medal in every Asian Games since 2006. The upcoming edition of the multi-sport event in Jakarta/Palembang will be the first Asian Games since 2002 to not feature the Indian tennis star.

Mirza, who is currently in the third trimester of her pregnancy, posted an image on Twitter of her posing with her Asian Games medals and said that she was feeling “a little sad and feeling nostalgic” with the Games starting on Saturday. Sania Mirza has won seven medals at the Asian Games, including two golds which she won in 2006 in Doha and 2015 in Incheon.

It was 2002 when I was selected to play for the Asian Games for the very first time.. it will be the first time since then that I will not be competing at an Asian Games representing my country! With the Games starting tomm I have to say I am a little sad and feeling nostalgic- pic.twitter.com/bMBpHsALXm — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) August 17, 2018

She had stated earlier in the year that she is looking to participate in the 2018 Asiad if she recovers from an injury she sustained in October 2017. Since then, Sania and here husband and Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik revealed that she is due to give birth to their first child in October 2018.

