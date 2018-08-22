Asian Games 2018: Rahi Sarnobat becomes first Indian woman shooter to win Asiad gold

Rahi Sarnobat prevailed in a thrilling double shoot-off for the top prize against Naphaswan Yangpaiboon of Thailand. (Source: Sony LIV screenshot) Rahi Sarnobat prevailed in a thrilling double shoot-off for the top prize against Naphaswan Yangpaiboon of Thailand. (Source: Sony LIV screenshot)

Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian woman shooter to win gold at the Asian Games. She prevailed in a thrilling double shoot-off for the top prize against Naphaswan Yangpaiboon of Thailand in the Women’s 25m Pistol event in Palembang, Indonesia. On the other hand, it turned out to be a disappointing outing for fancied teenager Manu Bhaker who finished sixth.

27-year-old Sarnobat shot a Games record score of 34 on her way to winning the yellow metal at the Jakabaring Shooting Range but the final went into shoot-off after Yangpaiboon matched the Indian shooter’s tally.

Both Sarnobat and Yangpaiboon shot four out of five shots in the first shoot-off, and then in the second shoot-off the former prevailed over her opponent by missing one less.

Bhaker had entered the final after shooting a Games record score of 593 but the 16-year-old could not hold her own in the finals and crashed out with 16 points.

More to come…

