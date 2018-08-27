Proud moment for India: Twitterati hail PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal as India’s Asian Games medal wait ends

PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal ended India’s 36-year long wait for singles’ medal at Asian Games. PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal ended India’s 36-year long wait for singles’ medal at Asian Games.

Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu remained in the hunt for a historic Asian Games gold medal after a tense win on Monday but Saina Nehwal settled for a bronze following her 10th straight defeat against world number one Tai Tzu Ying in Indonesia.

World number three Sindhu beat Akane Yamaguchi 21-17 15-21 21-10 for her second win over the Japanese at the Asian Games, having beaten her in the team championship as well. World number 10 and Olympic medallist Saina played with good intensity but lost 17-21 14-21 to a superior Tzu Ying, who stood out with her court coverage and retrieving in the 32-minute contest.

Twitter reacted as India’s 36-year old wait for a badminton singles’ medal came to an end. Here are the best reactions:

Trust @NSaina to make us proud and script history! Her Bronze in the #AsianGames2018 is the first ever medal for India in the women’s singles Badminton category. India congratulates our star badminton player for yet another success. pic.twitter.com/zifupmwsr0 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 27 August 2018

FOR THE FIRST TIME IN #ASIANGAMES, we have won a medal in women’s singles Badminton!@NSaina clinches a bronze, and ends our dry spell! Proud of you and your achievement!#KheloIndia #AsianGames2018 #IndiaAtAsianGames pic.twitter.com/B1pwKNqWB4 — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) 27 August 2018

Another first for @Pvsindhu1

How amazing is that!! ???????????? #GoForGold ?? — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) 27 August 2018

Another first for @Pvsindhu1

How amazing is that!! ???????????? #GoForGold ?? — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) 27 August 2018

36 years without an individual medal in badminton and now 2 individual medals assured in the span of 1 hour. Congrats @Pvsindhu1 and @NSaina. You both are simply awesome. Proud to support you both @OGQ_India ?????? . Now wish both can make it a dream Indian final — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) 26 August 2018

Great day for Indian badminton, while Saina Nehwal became the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Asian Games after 36 years, PV Sindhu became the first to reach the finals. Keep it up ladies, we are so proud of you. #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/U990mkWpCg — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) 27 August 2018

Congratulations Saina Nehwal @NSaina on winning Bronze Medal in Women’s Singles Badminton at #AsianGames2018 We are eagerly awaiting P V Sindhu to clinch the Gold! #India is proud of both of you. — Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) August 27, 2018

Congratulations to Saina Nehwal on becoming the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Women’s Single event in #AsianGames2018. A proud moment for the country. pic.twitter.com/NYQgey7bTG — R P Singh (@rpsingh) August 27, 2018

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd