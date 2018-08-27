Proud moment for India: Twitterati hail PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal as India’s Asian Games medal wait ends

Follow Us:
Why has Nagaland peace agreement been delayed for so long?

Twitter reacted as India's 36-year old wait for a badminton singles' medal came to an end with PV Sindhu entering gold medal match and Saina Nehwal settling for bronze.

By: Sports Desk | Published: August 27, 2018 3:34:35 pm
PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal ended India’s 36-year long wait for singles’ medal at Asian Games.
Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu remained in the hunt for a historic Asian Games gold medal after a tense win on Monday but Saina Nehwal settled for a bronze following her 10th straight defeat against world number one Tai Tzu Ying in Indonesia.

World number three Sindhu beat Akane Yamaguchi 21-17 15-21 21-10 for her second win over the Japanese at the Asian Games, having beaten her in the team championship as well. World number 10 and Olympic medallist Saina played with good intensity but lost 17-21 14-21 to a superior Tzu Ying, who stood out with her court coverage and retrieving in the 32-minute contest.

Twitter reacted as India’s 36-year old wait for a badminton singles’ medal came to an end. Here are the best reactions:

