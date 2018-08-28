Asian Games 2018: One final push for PV Sindhu

Tai Tzu Ying has the freedom to breathe a final in, and exhale success. PV Sindhu enjoys none of those niceties. (Source: Reuters) Tai Tzu Ying has the freedom to breathe a final in, and exhale success. PV Sindhu enjoys none of those niceties. (Source: Reuters)

It is considered impolite in Taiwan to ask Miss Tai about why she doesn’t have an Olympic or World’s title despite being a World No 1. Her people tend to be aware of the inadequate funding she has access to from the official system, about how it was her parents’ enterprise to push her career or how they can’t quite stake claim to an exclusive badminton hall of their own. They wonder of course why the 2016 Olympics and the 2018 World’s didn’t yield a world title for unarguably the world’s most perfect player Tai Tzu Ying. But none of the savage inquisitions happen, even if it is because the Taiwanese want to be seen as standing wide apart from the brutally demanding mainland Chinese systems – full of funds to win and brimming with fury at losses.

Though only if repeating the number of finals lost over and over again, could be the trigger to push her to win one. What brings PV Sindhu and Tai Tzu Ying on an even keel in the Asian Games gold medal match on Tuesday is that both have never won a major final before.

Tai Tzu is World No 1 for the best part of the last two seasons, while Sindhu’s consistency in making the finals is a matter of envy for every other Asian shuttler who would love to boast that they were around on the big Sunday at the last two World Championships, the last Olympics, the last season-ending Tour finals, the last Commonwealth Games and (especially for the Chinese) even at the last Nationals.

Thank God it’s not Sunday then, when the Asiad final takes place at the Istora – brimming with the world’s loudest and proudest fans of the sport.

That Sindhu hasn’t cracked any of those finals is not something you would quote to a Tai Tzu Ying, though. Despite being the most perfect player unarguably, the Taiwanese hasn’t put herself in a position from where to win the global finals, in most of her past attempts. She has two year-ending Tour titles and a bronze at the Asian Games in Incheon, but the finals of the Asiad will be unprecedented for both. So, Tuesday at Istora awaits a brand-new champion for aptly the title of Asia’s best woman shuttler – an Olympic field, minus Marin.

It merits repeating that in the crunch, Tai Tzu went down to Chinese He Bingjiao at the World’s a month ago, and the last time these two went head to head in a meet where they stared at a knockout in the 2016 Olympics, Sindhu had delivered the sucker punch.

Soon after Tai Tzu packed off Saina Nehwal – relying on her bursts of perfection after the 15-all scramble the Indian achieved, her coach Jian Cheng Lai would sit her down for a debriefing in the players’ zone. Indian coach Gopichand would tell the press that no matter how loaded the importance of the Asiad, he would want Sindhu to treat this like any other match. Perhaps aim for personal prestige, but nothing grander. The idea of a medal for a country always sounds nobler once the metal disc is pocketed. There really is no point in dwelling on the 3-4 past finals and self-inflicting pressure. Especially given Tai Tzu would battle the same butterflies once the final neared.

Sindhu would wave off the scratchy start to the Asiad where she stared at an exit and had to fight to win the third 23-21. She’s survived them a countless times – to the extent of thriving on these early burns. The 24-year-old Hyderabadi has been as solid as a compulsive three-setter regular can be. And fought back Japanese Akane Yamaguchi 21-17, 15-21, 21-10 in her usual mid-set grab-a –breather routine, teasing opponents to sniff a shy and then hastily smashing their hopes. Tai Tzu was a whirlwind as ever, storming into a final that might give her the first title of note.

Tai Tzu’s badminton – besides being known for its touch and deception – has been honed in the backyard by family elders and their friends, and she first seriously sought expertise from China’s touch-artist Bao Chunlai. The Olympics, where Sindhu blitzed her, had happened in the wake of a strange controversy – where she refused to wear the official sponsors footwear, because she customised her shoes. Going into the Olympics as immensely talented, she’d emerged out of it a little wretchedly made aware of how she needed to buck up on fitness – a realisation painfully made glaring by Sindhu stunning her with speed.

It is that Rio memory that Sindhu will need to recapture. Tai Tzu 2.0 – her career can be neatly divided into pre-and-post Sindhu barrage at Rio – though won’t keel over. Starting as a confident favourite owing to her supreme assurance in her game full of strokes, Tai Tzu can be brought under pressure should Sindhu claim the opening set.

For once this week though, Sindhu and Tai will not need to compete for attention with a squealing Indonesian crowd that brings the roof down every time Jonatan Christie swaps his shirt in full view. Or clamour to have the spotlight trained on them without being distracted by the host nation’s doubles pairings – one dubbed the Minions Gideon-Sukamuljo who start favourites, and then Alfian-Ardianto who have dragged down the tallest Chinese in the fray. Only one court will be in play during the finals, and Sindhu will hope that the Indonesians will get behind her because of their general love for Indians.

In the middle of this cauldron, Sindhu and Tai will be air-dropped to play out battles – personal and international. There’s a do-or-die vibe to this Asian Games women’s singles final that both PV Sindhu and Tai Tzu Ying will be acutely aware of the next one being four years away.

Saina called the final a 50-50. “Tai’s perfect player in her zones, but she’s not unbeatable. Sindhu’s taller and has more options to counter Tai. She can play shots I can’t play,” she would say. Tai Tzu found men’s singles player Chou Tien Chen for company in the finals, and Taiwan is delirious that their small-scale program has yielded two finalists. It’ll be difficult to ask Indians to pipe down on their demands of a gold though.

