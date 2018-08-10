Follow Us:
Neeraj Chopra to be India’s flag-bearer at Asian Games 2018

Star Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who won the gold medal in Commonwealth Games 2018 event in Gold Coast earlier this year, will lead India's contingent in Asian Games in Indonesia.

Updated: August 10, 2018 12:59:31 pm
neeraj chopra Neeraj Chopra won a gold medal for India in Commonwealth Games 2018. (Source: File)
Javelin thrower star Neeraj Chopra will be India’s flag bearer in the opening ceremony of the upcoming Asian Games 2018. Chopra, who won the gold medal in Commonwealth Games 2018 event in Gold Coast earlier this year, will lead India’s contingent in the multi-sport event. The announcement was made by Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra on Friday during the send-off ceremony organised for the Indian contingent.

The star athlete struck a gold medal in the Savo Games in Finland after he defeated his Chinese Taipei rival Chao-Tsun Cheng in July, after throwing 85.69 m to warm up for the Asian Games showdown. He also holds the national record of throwing 87.43 m, which he accomplished during the first leg of the Diamond League Meeting in Doha in May.

Chopra also holds the for U-20 world record with a throw of 86.48m. Neeraj had won the gold medal in the Asian Athletic championships in 2017 with a throw of 85.23 meters. He had also bagged a gold in the 2016 IAAF World U-20 Championships in Bydgoszcz, Poland.

With the 20-year old leading the Asian Charts so far this season, Chopra is expected to be India’s best gold medal prospect in Jakarta. The 2018 Asian Games will take place from August 18 to September 2 and will be held in Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang.

(With Inputs from PTI)

