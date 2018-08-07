World Champion Mirabai Chanu pulls out of 2018 Asian Games

India chief coach Vijay Sharma recommended that Mirabai is given rest so as to give her time to recover from the problem and prepare for the Olympic qualifiers. (Source: AP) India chief coach Vijay Sharma recommended that Mirabai is given rest so as to give her time to recover from the problem and prepare for the Olympic qualifiers. (Source: AP)

Reigning world and Commonwealth Games champion Saikhom Mirabai Chanu has requested to be pulled out of the Indian contingent for the Asian Games that starts on August 18. According to ANI, Mirabai requested the Indian Weightlifting Federation through a letter to allow her time to recover from a backache and prepare for the Olympic qualifiers.

On Monday, just over a week before the Games began, India chief coach Vijay Sharma recommended that Mirabai is given rest so as to give her time to recover from the problem and prepare for the Olympic qualifiers. “I have submitted a report to the federation. Now they have to take a decision. I am of the opinion that in such less time it’s not good to take a heavy load. The Olympic qualifiers event is approaching and that is more important than the Asian Games,” Sharma said.

In July, Mirabai had said that she was confident of recovering from the lower back problem in time for the Asian Games. “I am confident that in two weeks I can prepare well for the Asian Games,” Mirabai was quoted as saying. “The pain started around May 25. I traveled to several places including Delhi and Mumbai for treatment but the doctors are not able to diagnose what exactly the injury is. All tests have come back normal, the X-rays also don’t show anything.”

The World Championship, scheduled to be held in Ashgabat from November 1, will be the first Olympic qualifying event this year. Doctors across the country were unable to diagnose the cause of pain in her back. “It is a rare problem, the doctors say there might be a small tear in the ligament. That is why the MRI’s and CT scans are coming clean,” Sharma said.

