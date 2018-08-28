Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 28, 2018
Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected Sponsored

Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected

Asian Games 2018: Manjit Singh wins gold, Jinson Johnson silver in men’s 800m

Manjit Singh outran pre-race favourite Jinson Johnson to finish with a personal best time of 1:46.13 and take the gold medal. Johnson won silver in what turned out to be a one-two finish for India.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: August 28, 2018 7:17:06 pm
28-year-old Manjit ran his personal best of 1 minute 46.15 seconds to win his first major international medal. (Source: Reuters)

A late burst during the men’s 800m metre final helped Manjit Singh upstage pre-race favourite Jinson Johnson to take gold. Johnson, on the other hand, won silver and thus completed a one-two finish for India on Tuesday in Jakarta. 28-year-old Manjit ran his personal best of 1 minute 46.15 seconds to win his first major international medal.

Johnson finished with a time of 1 minute 46.35 seconds. In June, he had smashed Sriram Singh’s 42-year-old 800m record. Abdul Abubaker of Qatar finished third with 1 minute 46.35 seconds.

More to come…

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
We wanted to tell them that this is not a fluke. This is going to happen over and over again. The Aussies simply couldn’t handle it. They were shaken 