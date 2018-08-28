Asian Games 2018: Manjit Singh wins gold, Jinson Johnson silver in men’s 800m

28-year-old Manjit ran his personal best of 1 minute 46.15 seconds to win his first major international medal. (Source: Reuters) 28-year-old Manjit ran his personal best of 1 minute 46.15 seconds to win his first major international medal. (Source: Reuters)

A late burst during the men’s 800m metre final helped Manjit Singh upstage pre-race favourite Jinson Johnson to take gold. Johnson, on the other hand, won silver and thus completed a one-two finish for India on Tuesday in Jakarta. 28-year-old Manjit ran his personal best of 1 minute 46.15 seconds to win his first major international medal.

Johnson finished with a time of 1 minute 46.35 seconds. In June, he had smashed Sriram Singh’s 42-year-old 800m record. Abdul Abubaker of Qatar finished third with 1 minute 46.35 seconds.

