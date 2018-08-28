Asian Games 2018 Day 10 wrap: Manjeet Singh’s gold leads the way as India’s medal tally hits half century

India won a total of nine medals on Day 10. (Source: PTI) India won a total of nine medals on Day 10. (Source: PTI)

Unheralded Manjit Singh’s gold medal was the highlight of what turned out to be the most productive day for India at the 2018 Asian Games. Manjit, who was part of the chasing pack for much of the race, put in a burst in the final stretch to leave behind all of his favoured opponents, including compatriot Jinson Johnson, who collected silver. This is the first time since the inaugural Asian Games in 1951 that an Indian pair have finished with gold and silver in an event.

Earlier in the day, the Indian men’s table tennis won bronze after losing the semi-final to South Korea. The big match, though came after that with PV Sindhu facing Chinese Taipei star Tai Tzu Ying in the women’s singles final. Sindhu lost the match 21-13, 21-16 and thus won a silver. It is the first ever silver that India has won in badminton at the Asian Games. It was an addition to the bronze that Saina Nehwal had won earlier.

The Indian men’s hockey team continued down their ruthless path, beating Sri Lanka 20-0. They have now scored an astonishing 76 goals in five matches.

Pincky Balhara won silver in women’s under 52 kg Kurash. In the athletics event, apart from Manjit and Johnson’s medals, the Indian mixed relay team won silver in 4x400m.

Disappointments:

The Indian men’s volleyball team was beaten by Pakistan 25-21, 21-25, 21-25, 23-25 in the quarter final and thus denied a medal.

The Archery teams may have won silvers but nothing less than gold was expected from them. Both the women’s and men’s Compound teams had to settle for silvers, losing to South Korea.

