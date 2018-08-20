Asian Games 2018: Lakshay wins silver on Games debut, takes India’s medal tally to four

Follow Us:
Lakshay, making his Asian Games debut, wins silver in the Men's Trap event. This is India's third medal in shooting and fourth overall.

Updated: August 20, 2018 4:07:38 pm
Lakshay’s silver is India’s fourth medal at the 2018 Asian Games. (Source: Sony Liv screenshot)
19-year-old Lakshay won a silver at the 2018 Asian Games Men’s Trap event. Lakshay was making his Asian Games debut and ended with 43 shots, five behind gold medallist Yang Kunpi of Chinese Taipei. His silver is the third medal India have won in shooting and the fourth overall. Sandhu had topped the qualification but his score of 26 after 30 shots led to his elimination after the third round. Yang Kunpi’s score of 48 equals the Asian Games record.

Earlier in the day, Deepak Kumar had managed a silver medal finish in the Men’s 10m Air Rifle event while Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar had won bronze in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event.

