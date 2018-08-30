Follow Us:
Thursday, August 30, 2018
Asian Games 2018: Jinson Johnson wins gold in men's 1500m

Asian Games 2018: Jinson Johnson wins gold in men’s 1500m

Jinson Johnson won gold in men's 1500m; his second medal at the Asian Games after the silver in 800m.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: August 30, 2018 7:05:11 pm
Jinson Johnson earlier won silver in men’s 800m. (Source: Reuters)

Jinson Johnson won a gold in the men’s 1500m at the Asian Games 2018. This is India’s 12th gold in Jakarta and Jinson’s second medal overall, having won silver in men’s 800m early on. Manjit Singh, who had won gold in 800m and had topped the qualification for 1500m on Wednesday, finished fourth.

Johnson clocked 3:44.72 to claim the top honours ahead of Iran’s Amir Moradi, who turned in a timing of 3:45.62sec, his season’s best effort. Johnson earlier won a silver in the 800m event. Ending with a bronze was Bahrain’s Mohammed Tiouali (3:45.88sec).

More to come…

