Friday, August 24, 2018
Why has Nagaland peace agreement been delayed for so long?

Javelin thrower Annu Rani cleared for Asian Games

Javelin thrower Annu Rani cleared by the selection committee of AFI on the basis of her performance in Railways Meet.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: August 24, 2018 11:30:04 pm
Asian Games 2018 Asian Games javelin throw event will take place on August 28.
Javelin thrower Annu Rani, who was initially dropped from the Asian Games team after a confirmatory trial, has been cleared by the selection committee of the Athletics Federation of India on the basis of her performance in the Railways Meet in Lucknow.

Rani, who won a bronze in the 2014 Asiad, could not qualify for the Asian Games during the National Inter-State Championships in Guwahati in June but was given another chance by asking her to appear for a confirmatory trial on August 15 at the NIS Patiala.

But in that confirmatory trial also, Rani could not touch the 59m mark set by the AFI for Asian Games qualification as she reportedly threw the spear to below 58m. The AFI announced her exclusion from the Asian Games team, along with that of 1500m runner Monika Chaudhary on August 17.

Two days later (August 19), Rani threw 58.17m to win gold at the All India Railways Athletics Championships in Lucknow.

“Since 58.17m was not that far below from 59m which is the qualifying standard, the AFI selection committee decided to clear Annu for the Asian Games. So she has reached Jakarta yesterday,” a source close to the athlete told PTI.

Rani has her event on August 28. Meanwhile, shot putter Naveen Chikara, who also underwent a confirmatory trial, has been dropped from the team after being given another chance on August 21. He first appeared for a confirmatory trial at NIS Patiala on August 15 but his performance was found to be not satisfactory.

He was given another chance in a re-trial at the JLN Stadium here on August 21 but in that also he was not up to the mark and the AFI selection committee decided to drop him.

Shot put final in the Asian Games is scheduled for tomorrow and only Tajinderpal Singh Toor will represent India.

