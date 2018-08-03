IOA to pick women’s sailing team

The organising committee of the Asian Games denied the Yachting Association of India (YAI) permission to conduct the last-minute trials. (Source: File) The organising committee of the Asian Games denied the Yachting Association of India (YAI) permission to conduct the last-minute trials. (Source: File)

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has been directed by the Delhi High Court to take a final call on which team will participate in the women’s sailing 49er FX category, after a controversy with three pairs staking claim. The court also directed the IOA not to consider the selection criteria, minutes of the meeting of the selection committee of the Yachting Association of India (YAI), and the representations given by the YAI to the IOA because it considered them biased.

The three teams were supposed to be part of the winners-take-all regatta, as part of the selection trials, to be conducted at the Asian Games venue from August 4. However, the organising committee of the Asian Games denied the Yachting Association of India (YAI) permission to conduct the last-minute trials after other countries objected because they believed the Indian team would get an unfair advantage by testing waters so close to the Games.

The YAI had decided to conduct a trial following the July 19 order of the Delhi High Court, which stepped in to end the longstanding impasse following a petition filed by sailor Varsha Gautham. The 2014 Asian Games bronze medallist alleged arbitrariness in the initial selection process, claiming that she and her crew member Sweta Shervegar deserved to be selected ahead of Ekta Yadav and Shaila Charls, the federation’s original choice. Then, in a late twist, Chennai’s Aishwarya Nedunchezhiyan, Varsha’s former teammate, also staked her claim. To avoid further controversy, and also make the trials more competitive, the federation decided to invite her for the trials as well. The trials were to be held in Jakarta from August 5 to 8 – the opening ceremony is on August 18.

“The IOA was directed by the Hon’ble High Court to take a decision independently and not take into account the selection committee minutes of the YAI, selection criteria of the YAI and the representation given by the YAI to the IOA. Now IOA will have to give an independent decision on the basis of the merits of the sailors which shall be final,” IOA’s lawyer Hemant Phalpher said.

The YAI in December had decided to conduct just one trial which was held in Chennai in April. The winners of the trail were to be selected for the Asian Games.

Ekta and Shaila won that trial rather comfortably, finishing ahead of Aishwarya and Varsha. Sticking to the rules, the federation proposed Ekta and Shaila’s names for the Games, pending approval from the government and IOA. But last month, at the Asian Sailing Championship in Jakarta, where each side could field two teams, Varsha and Sweta came from behind to win the silver ahead of the Ekta-Shaila combination. Upon their return, Varsha argued that she and her partner should be considered for the Asian Games, since the Asian Championship medal held more significance. When the YAI did not budge, Varsha approached the Delhi High Court. While that hearing was going on, Aishwarya also cried foul, claiming she should be given a chance ahead of Varsha as she was better of the two at the selection trials held in April.

The High Court order on Thursday stated: “The situation, as it stands today, is that the IOA has heard the representation of both sportspersons. The IOA had the benefit of the results of both the events (Regatta at Chennai and the Asian Sailing Championship), which were required to be taken into account as per the selection policy. In addition, IOA is also made aware of the past performance of both the teams. The only consideration that the IOA needs to bear in mind for making the decision is to evaluate as which of the two teams represents a better chance for India at the Asian Games 2018. No other consideration is required to be taken into account by the IOA.” SC dismisses runners’ petition

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the petition filed by 400m runners Prachi Choudhary and Chhavi Sharawat against their non-inclusion in the 4x400m relay team for the Asian Games. The two runners had filed a case in the Supreme Court after they had finished third and fourth respectively in the 400m at the Senior Inter-state Athletics Meeting in Guwahati, which was the selection trial for the Asian Games. The two athletes had contended that by virtue of the results, they should have been in the relay team. The AFI picks the top six from the 400m final for the relay team, but had made it clear in October 2017 that only those who were part of the national camp would be picked. Prachi and Chhavi were not part of the national camp. The AFI, through its legal representatives Phalpher and Goswami, contended that it was important to pick campers who had trained together in order to ensure swift baton exchange.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App