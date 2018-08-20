India will host Asian Games when it shows interest: OCA President Shaikh Ahmed

The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. (AP Photo) The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. (AP Photo)

Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) President Shaikh Ahmed Al-Fahad Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah said that India will get to host a third Asian Games if the country shows interest. India hosted the first ever Asian Games in New Delhi in 1951 and then again in the same city in 1982. Since then, Commonwealth Games in 2010, remains the only multi-sport event that India has hosted.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had made an effort to host the 2014 edition but lost out to Korean city of Incheon. “India did not bid for the Games for a long time. The last time they bid, they lost to Incheon. They did not show interest to host the Games. If they request, there is a normal procedure. We know the capability of India. It has hosted two Games for us and whenever they are ready, we will be ready,” Shaikh Ahmed told reporters.

The OCA President said perhaps IOA is careful after the corruption-hit Commonwealth Games in Delhi. “Especially, after the CWG, (maybe) they want to make sure that the next Games will be very good. Whenever there is a request by Delhi or Bombay or any other capable city, they are most welcome. India is the Greece of Asia,” he said.

Ahmad’s Greece reference came since Greece had hosted the first ever Summer Olympics in 1896 in Athens while Delhi hosted first ever Asiad. The IOA is keen to bid for 2030 Asian Games and 2032 Olympics.

