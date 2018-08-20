Follow Us:
Monday, August 20, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Asian Games 2018: India kabaddi team suffer shock defeat to South Korea

India lost 23-24 to South Korea, who won the bronze medal in the Incheon Games four years ago, in a match that went down to the wire.

By: PTI | Jakarta | Published: August 20, 2018 9:26:44 pm
This is the first defeat for India in 28 years at the Asian Games. (Representational Image) 
In a major upset, seven-time gold medallist India suffered their first ever loss in the Asian Games to South Korea in the men’s Kabaddi group A game at Jakarta on Monday. India lost 23-24 to South Korea, who won the bronze medal in the Incheon Games four years ago, in a match that went down to the wire. This is the first defeat for India in 28 years at the Asian Games. They will lock horns with Thailand in their final Group A game on Tuesday.

The team had dished out clinical performances on Sunday beating Bangladesh 50-21 and Sri Lanka 44-28.

In the women’s event, India continued their unbeaten streak cruising past Thailand 33-23 in their second group game. The two-times champions dominated the contest from start to end, recording a comfortable win.

The team will take on Sri Lanka on Tuesday followed by Indonesia. They had made an impressive start to their campaign crushing Japan 43-12 in the opening game on Sunday. They will look to complete a hat-trick of titles in the multi-sport quadrennial extravaganza.

