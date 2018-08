Asian Games 2018: India’s full contingent for Asian Games in Indonesia

India’s Asian Games athletes at a brand event. India’s Asian Games athletes at a brand event.

A few months back, India’s contingent size for the Asian Games stood at 524. But after numerous court orders and reshuffling to include or drop athletes due to selection controversies, the final number stands at 572. That number was arrived at just a week before the Asian Games begin in Jakarta and Palembang, Indonesia on August 18 with the closing ceremony to take place on September 2. These 572 athletes will represent India in 36 sports and can be broken down into 312 men and 260 women. These athletes will be accompanied by 232 coaches, support staff and officials (49 to come from no cost to government) and takes the total contingent size to 804.

Here is the full Indian contingent for Asian Games 2018:

INDIA ASIAN GAMES SQUAD FOR ARCHERY

MEN

Recurve: Atanu Das, Jagdish Chaudhary, Sukhchain Singh, Vishwas

Compound: Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan, Sangamprit Bisla, Aman Saini

Women

Recurve: Promila Daimary, Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat, Laxmirani Majhi

Compound: Trisha Deb, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Madhumita Kumari, Muskan Kirar

INDIA ASIAN GAMES SQUAD FOR ATHLETICS

Men

Track Events

200m – Mohammed Anas

400m – Arokiarajiv, Mohammed Anas

800m – Jinson Johnson, Manjit Singh

1500m – Jinson Johnson, Manjit Singh

5000 m – G Lakshmanan

10000 m – G Lakshmanan

4x400m relay – Dharun Ayyasamy, Mohammed Anas, Jeevan Karekoppa Suresh, Jithu Baby, Arokiarajiv, Kunhu Mohammed Puthanpurakkal

400m Hurdles – Dharun Ayyasamy, Santosh Kumar

3000m Steeplechase – Shankar Lal Swami

Field Events

Triple Jump – Arpinder Singh, Rakesh Babu AV

Javelin Throw – Shivpal Singh, Neeraj Chopra

Long Jump – Sreeshankar

High Jump – Chethan Balasubramanya

Shot Put – Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Naveen Chikara

Road Events

20 km Walk – Manish Singh Rawat, KT Irfan

50 km Walk – Sandeep Kumar

Women

Track Events

100m – Dutee Chand

200m – Dutee Chand, Hima Das

400m – Hima Das

800m – Tintu Luka

1500m – PU Chitra, Monika Chaudhary

5000m – Sanjivani Jadhav, Suriya Longanathan

10000m – Sanjivani Jadhav, Suriya Longanathan

4x400m relay – Jisna Mathew, MR Poovamma, Saritaben Laxmanbhai Gayakwad, Sonia Baishya, Vijayakumari

400m Hurdles – Jauna Murmu, Anu Raghavan

3000m Steeplechase – Sudha Singh, Chinta Yadav

Field Events

Hammer Throw – Sarita Romit Singh

Discus Throw – Sandeep Kumari, Seema Punia

Javelin Throw – Annu Rani

Long Jump – Nayana James, Neena Varakil

Road Events

20km Walk – Soumya Baby, Khushbir Kaur

Combined Events

Heptathlon – Purnima Hembram, Swapna Barman

Mixed

4x400m mixed relay – Kunhu Mohammed Puthanpurakkal, Arokiarajiv, Mohammed Anas, Hima Das, MR Poovamma

INDIA ASIAN GAMES SQUAD FOR BADMINTON

PV Sindhu comes into the Asian Games on the back of a silver medal finish at the BWF World Championships.

Men

Singles – Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy

Doubles – Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Manu Attri, Sumeeth Reddy

Women

Singles – PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal

Doubles – Ashwini Ponnappa, N Sikki Reddy; Rutaparna Panda, Arathi Sara Sunil

Mixed doubles – Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Sumeeth Reddy, Pranav Jerry Chopra, N Sikki Reddy, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Ashwini Ponnappa

Team – Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, B Sai Praneeth, Sameer Verma, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Manu Attri, Sumeeth Reddy, Pranav Jerry Chopra, PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, N Sikki Reddy, Ashwini Ponnappa, Sourabh Verma, Sai Uttejitha Rao, Ashmita Chaliha, Rutaparna Panda, Arathi Sara Sunil, Aakarshi Kashyap, Gayathri Gopichand

INDIA ASIAN GAMES SQUAD FOR BASKETBALL

Women’s Team 5X5: Nisha Sharma, Pushpa Senthil Kumar, Prasannan Geetha Anjana, Hemmige Mahesha Bhandavya, Palanilkumakalayil Skaria Jeena, Rajapriyadharshini Rajaganapathi, Raspreet Sidhu, Shireen Limaye, Priyanka Prabhakara, Madhu Kumari, Sangeeta Kaur, Stephy Nixon

INDIA ASIAN GAMES SQUAD FOR BOXING

India's boxing contingent at a send off ceremony in New Delhi.

Men

Light Flyweight (49 kg) – Amit Panghal

Flyweight (52 kg) – Gaurav Solanki

Bantamweight (56 kg) – Mohammad Hussamuddin

Lightweight (60 kg) – Shiva Thapa

Light Welterweight (64 kg) – Dheeraj Rangi

Light Welterweight (69 kg) – Manoj Kumar

Middleweight (75 kg) – Vikas Krishan Yadav

Women

Flyweight (51 kg) – Sarjubala Devi

Featherweight (57 kg) – Sonia Lather

Lightweight (60 kg) – Pavitra

INDIA ASIAN GAMES SQUAD FOR BOWLING

Men

Trios: Dhruv Sarda, Shabbir Dhankot, Akaash Ashok Kumar; Parvez Ahmed Saud, Ramachandraiah Kishan, Shoumick Datta

Team of 6: Dhruv Sarda, Shabbir Dhankot, Aakaash Ashok Kumar, Parvez Ahmed Saud, Kishan Ramachandriah, Shoumick Datta

Masters: Parvez Ahmed Saud, Shoumick Datta

INDIA ASIAN GAMES SQUAD FOR BRIDGE

Men: Pranab Bardhan, Sapan Desai, Subhash Gupta, Rajeev Khandelwal, Ajay Khare, Finton Lewis, Debabrata Majumder, Gopinath Manna, Sumit Mukherjee, Shibhnath Dey Sarkar, Bachiraju Satyanarayana, Jaggy Shivdasani, Arun Kumar Sinha, Rajeshwar Tewari and Raju Tolani.

Women: Rita Choksi, Feroza Chothia, Hema Deora, Bharati Dey, Marianne Karmarkar, Himani Khandelwal, Kiran Nadar, Aparna Sain and Vasanti Shah.

INDIA ASIAN GAMES SQUAD FOR CANOE-KAYAK

Men

Sprint: Chingching Singh Arambam, Albert Raj Selvaraj, Naocha Singh Laitonjam, Prohit Baroi, Jamesboy Singh Oinam, Gaurav Tomar, Prakant Sharma, Sunil Singh Salam

Traditional Boat Race: Bijender Singh, Ravinder, Sivasankar Thayyil Baburaj, Manmohan Dangi, Dilip singh Negi, Abhay Singh, Arun Nandal, Suraj Singh Negi, Ankit Pachori, Satypal Tomar, Kiran Singh Moirangthem, Hariom Kurmi, Sachin Kumar, Parminder Singh, Manjeet Singh, Heisnam Nganba Meitei

Women

Sprint: Ragina Kiro, Sandhya Kispotta, Soniya Devi Phairembam, Meena Devi Laishram, Inoacha Devi M, Anjali Bashisht, Meera Das

Slalom: Aarti Pandey, Champa Mourya

Traditional Boat Race: Rajeshwari Kushram, Sanjana Singh, Nazis Mansoori, Dimita Devi Toijam, Manju, Oinam Yaiphabi Devi, Sushila Chanu Shoibam, Aarti Nath, Neetu Varma, Thajamanbi Chanu, Sarju Devi Kojenbam, Yumnam Shamashakhi Devi, Menu, Manisha Rani, Kirti Kewat, Ramkanya Dangi.

INDIA ASIAN GAMES SQUAD FOR CYCLING

Men: Ranjit Singh, Manjeet Singh, Raju Bati, Manohar Lal, A. Bike Singh, Rajbeer Singh, Esow, Appolonious and Dilawar

Women: Deborah Herold, Aleena Reji, M. Sonali Chanu, T. Manorama Devi, Nayana Rajesh Priyadarshini, E. Chaoba Devi and Megha Gugad

INDIA ASIAN GAMES SQUAD FOR EQUESTRIAN

Men: Ashish Malik, Rakesh Kumar, Jitender Singh, Fouaad Mirza, Kaevaan Kevic Setalvad, Chetan Reddy Nukala

INDIA ASIAN GAMES SQUAD FOR FENCING

Women: Thoudam Kabita Devi, Ena Arora, Jas Seerat Singh, Jyotika Dutta

INDIA ASIAN GAMES SQUAD FOR GYMNASTICS

Asian Games will be Gymnast Dipa Karmakar's first major event since surgery to treat an ACL injury.

Men

Individual/Team: Rakesh Patra, Yogeshwar Singh, Gaurav Kumar, Ashish Kumar, Siddharth Verma

Women

Individual/Team: Dipa Karmakar, Pranati Das, Aruna Reddy, Mandira Chowdhury, Pranati Nayak

INDIA ASIAN GAMES SQUAD FOR GOLF

Men

Individual/Team: Kshitij Naveed Kaul, Harimohan Singh,Rayhan Thomas, Aadil Bedi

Women

Individual/Team: Diksha Dagar, Ridhima Dilawari, Sifat Sagoo

INDIA ASIAN GAMES SQUAD FOR HANDBALL

Men Team: Kamaljeet Singh, Bajrang Thakur, Atul Kumar, Harender Singh, Sachin Kumar Bhardwaj, Karamjeet Singh, Deepak, Davinder Singh, Harjinder Singh, Navdeep, Naveen, Ramesh Chand, Avin Khatkar, Adithya Nagaraj, Rahul Dubey, Greenidge Dcunha

Women Team: Diksha Kumari, Kajal, Nina Shil, Nidhi Sharma, Deepa, Ritu, Sushma, Indu Gupta, Maninder Kaur, Sanjeeta, Priyanka Thakur, Jyoti Shukla, Banita Sharma, KM Manjula Pathak, Khila Devi, Rimpi

INDIA ASIAN GAMES SQUAD FOR HOCKEY

India men's hockey team in a practice session prior to the Asian Games.

Men Team: PR Sreejesh (Captain), Chinglensana Singh Kangujam (Vice-Captain), Krishan B Pathak, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Birendra Lakra, Surender Kumar, Rupinder Pal Singh, Amit Rohidas, Manpreet Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Sardar Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, SV Sunil, Mandeep Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Dilpreet Singh

Women Team: Rani Rampal (Captain), Savita (Vice-Captain), Rajani Etimarpu, Deep Grace Ekka, Sunita Lakra, Deepika, Gurjit Kaur, Reena Khokhar, Namita Toppo, Lilima Minz, Monika, Udita, Nikki Pradhan, Neha Goyal, Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Navjot Kaur

INDIA ASIAN GAMES SQUAD FOR JUDO

Men: Vijay Kumar Yadav, Harshdeep Singh Brar, Avtar Singh

Women: Th. Kalpana Devi, Garima Chaudhary, Rajwinder Kaur

INDIA ASIAN GAMES SQUAD FOR KABADDI

Men Team: Ajay Thakur (captain), Pardeep Narwal, Monu Goyat, Rishank Devadiga, Rahul Chaudhari, Rohit Kumar, Girish Ernak, Surender Nada, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Manjeet Chillar, Surjeet Singh Narwal, Rajulal Chaudari, Sandeep Narwal, Mohit Chillar.

Women Team: Sakshi Kumari, Kavita Devi, Priyanka, Manpreet Kaur, Payel Chowdhury, Ritu Negi, Sonali Vishnu Shingate, Sayali Sanjay KeriPale, Randeep Kaur Khehra, Shalini Pathak, Usha Rani Narasimhalah, Madhu. Standby: Priyanka, Shama Parveen

INDIA ASIAN GAMES SQUAD FOR KARATE

Men: Jayendran Sharath Kumar, Vishal

INDIA ASIAN GAMES SQUAD FOR MARTIAL ARTS (KURASH)

Men: Jatin, Jacky Gahlot, Kunal, Manish Tokas, Divesh, Danish Sharma, Parikshit Kumar, Ashwin Pandari Chandran

Women: Pincky Balhara, Malaprabha Yallappa Jadhav, Binisha Nayakattu Biju, Megha Tokas, Jyoti Tokas, Amisha Tokas

INDIA ASIAN GAMES SQUAD FOR MARTIAL ARTS (PENCAK SILAT)

Men: Boynao Singh Naorem

Women: Sonia, Simran

INDIA ASIAN GAMES SQUAD FOR ROLLERSPORTS

Men: Amitesh Mishra, Harshveer Singh Sekhon

Women: Aarathy Kasturi Raj, Varsha Puranik

INDIA ASIAN GAMES SQUAD FOR ROWING

Rower Dattu Bhokanal.

Men: Dattu Baban Bhokanal, Sawarn Singh, Om Prakash, Sukhmeet Singh, Monu, Arjun Lal Jat, Malkeet Singh, Gurinder singh, Dushyant, Rohit Kumar, Bhagwan Singh, Jagvir Singh, Tejash Shinde Hanamant, Jegan Sekhar, Bhopal Singh, Manish Yadav, Hardeep Singh, N. Pranay Ganesh, Rahul Giri, Pandu Rang, Lucky, Akshat, M. Lakshman Rohith, Sumith, Sono Laxmi Narayan, Arvind Singh and Manpreet Singh.

Women: Navneet Kaur, Yamini Singh, Harpreet Kaur, Annu, Sanjukta Dung Dung, Sayali Shelke and Pooja Sangwan.

INDIA ASIAN GAMES SQUAD FOR SAILING

Men: Govind Bairagi, Dayna Edgar Coelho, Varun Ashok Thakkar, Ganpathy Kelapanda

Women: Katya Ida Coelho, Nethra Kumanan, Sweta Shervegar, Harshita Tomar, Varsha Gautham

INDIA ASIAN GAMES SQUAD FOR SEPAK TAKRAW

Men: Niken Singh Khangembam, Sandeep Kumar, Malemnganba Singh Sorokhaibam, Seitaram Singh Thokchom, Henary Singh Wahengbam, Sanjeck Singh Waikhom, Akash Yumnam, Harish Kumar, Lalit Kumar, Ngathem Jotin Singh, Dheeraj, Gurumayum Jiteshor Sharma

Women: Tharangini Annam, Dolly Srivastava, Maipak Devi Ayekpam, Khushbu, Manisha Kumari, Nganthoi Chanu Yanglem, Aruna Devi Mutum, Chaoba Devi Oinam, Linthoingambi Chanu Pangambam, Rashmi, Ronita Devi Elangbam, Jwensinle Kesen

INDIA ASIAN GAMES SQUAD FOR SHOOTING

Men

Rifle

50m Rifle 3 Positions – Sanjeev Rajput, Akhil Sheoran

10m Air Rifle – Ravi Kumar, Deepak Kumar

300m Standard Rifle 3 Positions – Harjinder Singh, Amit Kumar

Pistol

10m Air Pistol – Abhishek Verma, Saurabh Chaudhary

25m Rapid Fire Pistol – Shivam Shukla, Anish

Shotgun

Trap – Lakshay, Manavjit Singh Sandhu

Skeet – Sheeraz Sheikh, Angadwir Singh Bajwa

Double Trap – Ankur Mittal, Shradul Vihaan

Manu Bhaker will compete in 10m air pistol, 25m sports pistol and mixed air pistol at the Asian Games.

Women

Rifle

50m Rifle 3 Positions – Anjum Moudgil, Gaayathri N

10m Air Rifle – Apurvi Chandela, Elavenil Valarivan

Pistol

10m Air Pistol – Manu Bhaker, Heena Sidhu

25m Pistol – Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat

Shotgun

Trap – Shreyasi Singh, Seema Tomar

Skeet – Ganemat Sekhon, Rashmmi Rathore

Double Trap – Shreyasi Singh, Varsha Varman

Mixed

10m Air Rifle Mixed Team – Ravi Kumar, Apurvi Chandela

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team – Abhishek Verma, Manu Bhaker

Trap Mixed – Lakshay, Shreyasi Singh

INDIA ASIAN GAMES SQUAD FOR SQUASH

Men: Saurav Ghosal, Harinder Pal Sandhu, Ramit Tandon, Mahesh Mangaonkar

Women: Joshna Chinappa, Dipika Pallikal, Sunayna Kuruvilla, Tanvi Khanna

Team: Saurav Ghosal, Harinder Pal Sandhu, Joshna Chinappa, Dipika Pallikal

INDIA ASIAN GAMES SQUAD FOR SWIMMING

Men: Sajan Prakash, Aaron Agnel D’Souza, Virdhawal Khade, Sandeep Sejwal,Advait Page, Srihari Nataraj, Anshul Kothari, Arvind Mani, Avinash Mani, Neel Roy, Sidharth Bajrang Pardeshi, K Ramananda Sharma

INDIA ASIAN GAMES SQUAD FOR SPORT CLIMBING

Men: Chingkheinganba Maibam, Bharath Stephen Pereira Kamath

Women: Shreya Sanjay Nankar

INDIA ASIAN GAMES SQUAD FOR TENNIS

Ramkumar Ramanathan recently breached the top-200 in the world.

Men

Singles: Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Ramkumar Ramanathan

Doubles: Sumit Nagal, Leander Paes, Rohan Bopanna, Divij Sharan

Women

Singles: Karman Kaur Thandi, Ankita Raina

Doubles: Pranjala Yadlapalli, Prarthana Thombare, Riya Bhatia, Rutuja Bhosale

Mixed doubles: Leander Paes, Rohan Bopanna, Ankita Raina, Prarthana Thombare

INDIA ASIAN GAMES SQUAD FOR TAEKWONDO

Men: Navjeet Maan, Akshay Kumar

Women: Kashish Malik, Anamika Walia, Latika Bhandari, Mamta Kumari Shah, Rodali Barua, Shilpa Thapa

INDIA ASIAN GAMES SQUAD FOR SOFT TENNIS

Men: Rohit Dhiman, Jay Meena, Jitender Mehlda, Aniket Chirag Patel, Kamlesh Kumar Shukla

Women: Abhilasha Mehra, Namita Seth, Saayana Sreedetha Prakash, Aadhya Tiwari, Shubh Gulati

INDIA ASIAN GAMES SQUAD FOR TABLE TENNIS

Men

Singles: Achanta Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

The star of the stellar campaign at CWG 2018 was Manika Batra, who ended with four medals including two golds.

Women

Singles: Manika Batra, Mouma Das

Mixed doubles

Achanta Sharath Kamal, Anthony Amalraj, Manika Batra, Madhurika Patkar

Team

Achanta Sharath Kamal, Anthony Amalraj, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar, Manika Batra, Mouma Das, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Ayhika Mukherjee, Madhurika Patkar

INDIA ASIAN GAMES SQUAD FOR VOLLEYBALL

Men Team: Akhin Gopala Ammal, Ashok Karthik, Deepesh Kumar Sinha, Prabagaran, Amit, Ajithlal Chandran, Rohit Kumar, Gurinder Singh, Jerome Vinith Charles, Vinit Kumar, Ranjit Singh, Ukkrapandian Mohan, Prabakaran Pattani, Pankaj Sharma

Women Team: Anju Balakrishnan, Soorya, Anusri Ghosh, Aswani Kandoth, Nirmala, Rekha Sreesailam, Anusree Kambrath Poyilil, Sruthi Murali, Minimol Abraham, Anjali Babu, Jini Kovat Shaji, Ruksana Khatun, Priyanka Khedkar, Aswathi Raveendran

INDIA ASIAN GAMES SQUAD FOR WEIGHTLIFTING

Men: Sathish Kumar Sivalingam (77 kg), Ajay Singh (77 kg); Vikas Thakur (94 kg)

Women: Rakhi Halder (63 kg)

INDIA ASIAN GAMES SQUAD FOR WRESTLING

Members of India's wrestling squad at a brand event.

Men

Freestyle

Sandeep Tomar – 57 kg

Bajrang Punia – 65 kg

Sushil Kumar – 74 kg

Pawan Kumar – 86 kg

Mausam Khatri – 97 kg

Sumit Malik – 125 kg

Greco-Roman

Gyanender – 60 kg

Manish – 67 kg

Gurpreet Singh – 77 kg

Harpreet Singh – 87 kg

Hardeep – 97 kg

Naveen – 130 kg

Women

Freestyle

Vinesh Phogat – 50 kg

Pinki – 53 kg

Pooja Dhanda – 57 kg

Sakshi Malik – 62 kg

Divya Kakran – 68 kg

Kiran – 76 kg

INDIA ASIAN GAMES SQUAD FOR WUSHU

Men: Santhosh Kumar, Surya Singh, Narender Grewal, Pardeep Kumar, Mayanglambam Singh, Anjul Namdeo, Mayanglambam Suraj Singh, Chirag Sharma, Sajan Lama, Mayanglambam Meitei

Women: Sanathoi Yumnam, Roshibina Naorem, Sanatombi Leimapokpam

