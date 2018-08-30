Asian Games 2018 Day 12 wrap: India add two more golds as athletic events draw to an end

Follow Us:
Thursday, August 30, 2018
India won two gold, one silver and two bronze on Day 12 as the athletic events drew to a close.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: August 30, 2018 10:53:44 pm
Jinson Johnson finished with a time of 3:44.72 to win gold.
Jinson Johnson followed up his 800m silver with a 1500m gold while the women’s 4x400m relay team won bronze to square off the Athletics events on Wednesday. India have won a total of 19 medals in athletics and that includes seven gold, 10 silver and 2 bronze. India’s medal tally at the end of Day 12 stands at 59. This is more than India’s previus highest of 57 which had come in the 1982 Asiad in New Delhi.

While India’s athletes added on the number of golds, the men’s hockey team, could not go past Malaysia. While India dominated much of the match, their goals were answered by Malaysian equalisers and the match ended 2-2. The ensuing penalty shootout extended to over 12 shots with both goalkeepers doing a good job keepin the shooters out. In the end, Malaysia prevailed 6-7. India will now play Pakistan on Saturday for bronze medal.

Seema Punia won bronze in women’s discus throw while PU Chitra won bronze in women’s 1500m. Govindan Lakshmanan, who had been denied a bronze in 10,000m due to disqualification, finished sixth in the 5000m event.

Jinson Johnson finished with a time of 3:44.72 to win gold. Manjit Singh, who had won gold in the 800m, finished fourth with a time of 3:46.47. Hima Das, Poovamma Raju, Vismaya Koroth and Saritaben Gayakwad made up the women’s 4x400m relay team. They ran a time of 3:28.72 to clinch gold medal. The last athletics event of the day, which was also the final athletics event of the 2018 Asian Games was the men’s 4x400m relay. Muhammad Anas, Kunhu Muhammed Puthanpurakkal, Arokia Rajiv and Dharun Ayyasamy ran a time of 3:01.85 to win silver.

