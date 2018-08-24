Follow Us:
Friday, August 24, 2018
Why has Nagaland peace agreement been delayed for so long?

Why has Nagaland peace agreement been delayed for so long?

Asian Games 2018: Heena Sidhu wins bronze medal in 10m Air Pistol

Heena Sidhu scored a total of 219.2 to win the Bronze medal for India in 10m air pistol final at the Asian Games 2018.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: August 24, 2018 12:30:07 pm
Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming India Shooting Live Score and Updates: Heena Sidhu wins Bronze. (PTI) Heena Sidhu won bronze medal in 10m air pistol. (Source: File)
Related News

India star shooter Heena Sidhu on Friday added to the medal tally at the Asian Games 2018 as she struck the bronze medal in 10m air pistol. The 28-year old shooter had a poor start with getting scoring just 96.7 in the first stage and finishing in the 7th position. She scored 9.8 in her first shot in the second stage and remained in the 7th position with 117.1.

Facing elimination in the next round, the CWG gold-medal winner bounced back with a 10.6 and a 10.3 in the 4th series to climb up to the 4th position. She continued to score higher points and managed to secure a Bronze for herself. Hoping to get a silver, Sindhu struck a near-perfect 10.8, which saw her getting just 0.1 points behind her two opponents.

Needing a 10.2 to confirm silver, Sindhu could only muster a 9.6 in her next shot and thus was eliminated. She finished with a total of 219.2, earning herself a bronze medal in the tournament. Her win saw India getting their 9th medal in shooting, and 23rd overall in the Asian Games so far.

Sidhu’s fellow shooter Manu Bhaker once again had a disappointing final after she finished in the 5th position with a score of 176.2. The 16-year old had a poor outing and did not appear to be in her best spirits throughout the event.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
We wanted to tell them that this is not a fluke. This is going to happen over and over again. The Aussies simply couldn’t handle it. They were shaken 