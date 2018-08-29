Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 29, 2018
Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected Sponsored

Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected
  • Asian Games 2018: Wishes pour in for ‘Heptathlon queen’ Swapna Barman and Arpinder Singh

Asian Games 2018: Wishes pour in for ‘Heptathlon queen’ Swapna Barman and Arpinder Singh

Swapna Barman and Arpinder Singh won gold in their respective fields and took India's tally to 11.

By: Sports Desk | Published: August 29, 2018 9:04:01 pm
Swapna Barman is the first Indian heptathlete to win gold at the Asian Games. (Source: PTI)

Arpinder Singh and Swapna Barman clinched gold that were both historic in their own right on Wednesday. Swapna is the first Indian heptathlete ever to win a gold at the Asain Games. Arpinder, on the other hand, is the first Indian since 1970 to win gold in the men’s triple jump event. As a result of these path-breaking performances, the country remained on course to better its previous edition’s haul and tallied 54 medals — 11 gold, 20 silver and 23 bronze.

India’s medal tally now stands at 11 golds, 20 silvers and 23 bronzes in Jakarta.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
We wanted to tell them that this is not a fluke. This is going to happen over and over again. The Aussies simply couldn’t handle it. They were shaken 