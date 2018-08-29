Asian Games 2018: Wishes pour in for ‘Heptathlon queen’ Swapna Barman and Arpinder Singh

Swapna Barman is the first Indian heptathlete to win gold at the Asian Games. (Source: PTI) Swapna Barman is the first Indian heptathlete to win gold at the Asian Games. (Source: PTI)

Arpinder Singh and Swapna Barman clinched gold that were both historic in their own right on Wednesday. Swapna is the first Indian heptathlete ever to win a gold at the Asain Games. Arpinder, on the other hand, is the first Indian since 1970 to win gold in the men’s triple jump event. As a result of these path-breaking performances, the country remained on course to better its previous edition’s haul and tallied 54 medals — 11 gold, 20 silver and 23 bronze.

Congratulations to Arpinder Singh and #SwapnaBarman for bagging the glittering Gold on National Sports Day. Wonderful achievement by two brilliant athletes. Very proud. #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/qON0QQni1g — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 29, 2018

. @Swapna_Barman96 – Queen of Heptathlon! Heptathlon, deemed as THE toughest Athletic event, has been conquered by 🇮🇳. Standing ovation 2 Swapna Barman, who, in a majestic display, clinched a🥇. AN ILLUSTRIOUS MOMENT in India’s sports history at #ASIANGAMES! #KheloIndia pic.twitter.com/Ek3IeitaUL — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) 29 August 2018

Heartiest congratulations to Swapna Barman, our heptathlon queen from India and Bangla, on winning the gold at the Asian Games. You have made us very proud — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) 29 August 2018

#AsianGames18 #firstwomensgoldinathletics #SwapnaBarman @GoSportsVoices @Swapna_Barman96

Congratulations for ur gold .you prove to be real gold for the country hardwork and pain made it at the end. Proud of you my dear friend keep working hard reach further sky pic.twitter.com/lRdtB0lNTs — sathish sivalingam weightlifter (@imsathisholy) 29 August 2018

Arpinder Singh , you beauty , what a Challang- 16.77m .

Congratulations as we win a men’s Triple Jump GOLD medal after 48 years. #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/46ZYVROg9I — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 29 August 2018

Congratulations to Arpinder Singh and Swapna Burman for their respective Gold’s .Absolutely top effort #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/qMQqlt5aGV — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 29 August 2018

On the occasion of #NationalSportsDay I extend my greetings to all Indian Sportspersons.

I congratulate Dutee Chand for Silver in Women’s 200m,Arpinder Singh & Swapna Barman for historic Gold in Men’s Triple jump & Women’s Heptathlon respectively at the #AsianGames2018. Well done — Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) 29 August 2018

It’s a Golden Day for India. Congratulations to our spirited woman @Swapna_Barman96 for winning Gold in Heptathlon. Also congratulations to #ArpinderSingh on your gold medal in men’s triple jump. Marvelous achievements by our stars on #NationalSportsDay. #AsianGames2018⁠ ⁠ pic.twitter.com/A4yowoQMmg — Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) 29 August 2018

India’s medal tally now stands at 11 golds, 20 silvers and 23 bronzes in Jakarta.

