Ex-Suresh Kalmadi aide Rajkumar Sacheti’s Asian Games trip in doubt

Ex-Suresh Kalmadi aide Rajkumar Sacheti’s Asiad trip in doubt. (Source: AP) Ex-Suresh Kalmadi aide Rajkumar Sacheti’s Asiad trip in doubt. (Source: AP)

The Sports Ministry is likely to challenge the Indian Olympic Association’s (IOA) decision to appoint the tainted official Rajkumar Sacheti as one of the four deputy chef de missions for the Asian Games, which begin on August 18.

The ministry, sources said, sought a report from the Central Vigilance Committee (CVC) last week over the allegations of corruption levied on Sacheti during the Commonwealth Games. It is believed they also asked IOA’s comments on Sacheti’s appointment. Sacheti, a former personal private secretary of disgraced IOA ex-president Suresh Kalmadi, was named as the deputy chef de mission of the Indian contingent, with tainted BJP MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh as the head of delegation.

Curiously, the IOA has not mentioned the names of the chef de mission and deputy chef de mission in the list of 213 officials for the Asian Games, which has been submitted to the ministry of clearance. “There are no names of the IOA officials who will be travelling to Indonesia, including the chef de mission. We are still awaiting that,” a ministry official said.

Another ministry official said they have received multiple complaints against Sacheti in the last few days because of his involvement in the CWG scandal. Sacheti was the joint director general for the 2010 Games and the CVC had cited ‘irregularity’ in his appointment to such an important post. His role was even investigated by the CBI. He is now the executive director of Boxing India and an associate joint secretary of the IOA.

“After thoroughly reviewing the reports and considering there are several complaints against him, the ministry is of the view that he shouldn’t be an official representing India. But we cannot take any decision right now as his, or any other official’s name, is not mentioned in the list that has been submitted by the IOA,” the ministry official said.

A final decision on the issue will be taken by sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore by the end of this week. Senior ministry officials are currently vetting the list of 573 athletes and 213 officials who have been nominated by the IOA to represent the country at the Games, which will be held in Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App