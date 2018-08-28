Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 28, 2018
Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected

Asian Games 2018: Dharun Ayyasamy to get Rs 30 lakh cash incentive

Congratulating the 21-year-old athlete from Tirupur, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said Dharun Ayyasamy had made everyone proud by his feat.

By: PTI | Chennai | Published: August 28, 2018 6:57:37 pm
Ayyasamy had earlier won the gold in the 4×400 metre relay and 400 metre hurdles at the 2016 South Asian games. (Source: AP)
The Tamil Nadu government lauded Dharun Ayyasamy who won the silver medal in the 400 metre hurdles at the ongoing Jakarta Asian games and announced a cash incentive of Rs 30 lakh for him.

Congratulating the 21-year-old athlete from Tirupur, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said Ayyasamy had made everyone proud by his feat.

Ayyasamy had earlier won the gold in the 4×400 metre relay and 400 metre hurdles at the 2016 South Asian games.

“I congratulate you and all those who have contributed to your success and wish you win many more such laurels in future,” the chief minister said in a statement.

