Asian Games 2018: Deepak Kumar wins silver in men’s 10m Air Rifle

India’s Deepak Kumar claimed silver in men’s 10m Air Rifle event, pipping fancied team mate Ravi Kumar at the 2018 Asian Games on Monday. He produced incredible scores at critical junctures and finished second to China’s Haoran Yang, who successfully defended his title.

Deepak’s score in the end was 247.7 while Yang shot a Games record 249.1. at the JSC Shooting Range in Palembang. Chinese Taipei’s Shaochuan Lu shot 226.8 to bag bronze. Ravi Kumar ended fourth with 205.2.

Deepak beat Lu by a near-perfect 10.9 by Deepak in a third-place shoot-off. He then shot a 10.8 to get the better of Ravi Kumar, who had won bronze in the Mixed 10m Air Rifle event with Apurvi Chandela

This is India’s third medal at the ongoing Games and second in shooting.

