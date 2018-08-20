Follow Us:
Monday, August 20, 2018
Asian Games 2018: Deepak Kumar wins silver in men’s 10m Air Rifle

Deepak shot 247.7 to finish second on the podium behind China's Haoran Yang, who won the top prize with an Asian Games record 249.1.

By: PTI | Jakarta | Updated: August 20, 2018 10:52:46 am
Deepak Kumar pipped fancied teammate Ravi Kumar in the men’s 10m air rifle event to secure silver. (Source: AP)
India’s Deepak Kumar claimed silver in men’s 10m Air Rifle event, pipping fancied team mate Ravi Kumar at the 2018 Asian Games on Monday. He produced incredible scores at critical junctures and finished second to China’s Haoran Yang, who successfully defended his title.

Deepak’s score in the end was 247.7 while Yang shot a Games record 249.1. at the JSC Shooting Range in Palembang. Chinese Taipei’s Shaochuan Lu shot 226.8 to bag bronze. Ravi Kumar ended fourth with 205.2.

Deepak beat Lu by a near-perfect 10.9 by Deepak in a third-place shoot-off. He then shot a 10.8 to get the better of Ravi Kumar, who had won bronze in the Mixed 10m Air Rifle event with Apurvi Chandela

Chinese Taipei’s Shaochuan Lu (226.8) bagged the bronze after being beaten by a near-perfect score of 10.9 by Deepak in the third-place shoot-off.

This is India’s third medal at the ongoing Games and second in shooting.

More to come…

