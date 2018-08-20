The nation is proud: Twitterati congratulate Deepak Kumar on silver finish

Deepak Kumar claimed the country’s first silver medal at Asian Games. (Source: AP) Deepak Kumar claimed the country’s first silver medal at Asian Games. (Source: AP)

India started Day 2 of Asian Games 2018 taking place in Indonesia on a good note as shooter Deepak Kumar claimed the country’s first silver medal in men’s 10m air rifle event.

He produced excellent scores at crucial junctures, pipping fancied teammate Ravi Kumar on Monday. Deepak shot 247.7 to finish second on the podium behind China’s Haoran Yang, who won the top prize with a Games record 249.1 at the JSC Shooting Range.

This is India’s third medal at the 18th Asian Games. India had claimed a gold and bronze on Day 1. Former shooters Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Abhinav Bindra extended their congratulations to Deepak, who claimed India’s first silver medal at the Asian Games. Here are the best reactions:

Well done Deepak Kumar ! Aggressive shooting ! All the best for Changwon . — Abhinav Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) 20 August 2018

Wonderful handling of pressure by Deepak Kumar to Win the SILVER Medal in 10m Air Rifle for INDIA.

Good start to the Day pic.twitter.com/kDBz0BW5oU — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 20, 2018

Big congrats to Deepak Kumar on winning the SILVER MEDAL ?? in 10m Air Rifle. Deepak came back from a low qualification score, slow start in finals to finally win the Silver?????? Great work @Media_SAI , TOPS, @OfficialNRAI AirForce ?? OGQ is so proud to support Deepak! pic.twitter.com/wE4TIH4Pif — OGQ (@OGQ_India) 20 August 2018

From a Gurukul in Dehradun to a ?? medallist at the #AsianGames2018 it’s been a tremendous journey for Deepak Kumar. I congratulate him for his ?? medal winning shot in the 10m Air Rifle event. The nation is proud of him! ???? @asiangames2018 #IndiaAtAsianGames pic.twitter.com/uJp5309jQr — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) 20 August 2018

Just simply awesome shooting by Deepak Kumar under so much pressure in the final to win silver medal in mens 10m AR @asiangames2018. So happy for him and so proud to support Deepak @OGQ_India Congrats @OfficialNRAI @Media_SAI and #IndianAirForce — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) 20 August 2018

What a start to day 2 of the #AsianGames2018? ?!

With his eyes set on the target from the beginning, our shooter and #TOPSAthlete,Deepak Kumar, just grabbed a??in men’s 10m Air Rifle event!

Many congratulations!#IndiaAtAsianGames #ProudIndia #Shooting @OfficialNRAI #SAI???? pic.twitter.com/739yx8GbiS — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) August 20, 2018

Our shooters continue the winning streak as Deepak Kumar does us proud by shooting a Silver in Men’s 10m Air Rifle at #AsianGames2018 Looking at the form & confidence of our champs, I am sure there will be more medals as the day progresses. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/v8RsXDBvAo — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) 20 August 2018

For Deepak Kumar to have rallied from three 9s in the second series of five shots in the men’s 10m air rifle final to claim silver medal is a tribute to the IAF star’s resilience and focus. #Shooting #AsianGames2018 — G Rajaraman (@g_rajaraman) 20 August 2018

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd