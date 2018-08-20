Follow Us:
Monday, August 20, 2018
The nation is proud: Twitterati congratulate Deepak Kumar on silver finish

Former shooters and cricketers extended their congratulations to Deepak Kumar, who claimed India's first silver medal at the Asian Games.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: August 20, 2018 12:12:54 pm
Deepak Kumar claimed the country’s first silver medal at Asian Games. (Source: AP)
India started Day 2 of Asian Games 2018 taking place in Indonesia on a good note as shooter Deepak Kumar claimed the country’s first silver medal in men’s 10m air rifle event.

He produced excellent scores at crucial junctures, pipping fancied teammate Ravi Kumar on Monday. Deepak shot 247.7 to finish second on the podium behind China’s Haoran Yang, who won the top prize with a Games record 249.1 at the JSC Shooting Range.

This is India’s third medal at the 18th Asian Games. India had claimed a gold and bronze on Day 1. Former shooters Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Abhinav Bindra extended their congratulations to Deepak, who claimed India’s first silver medal at the Asian Games. Here are the best reactions:

