Asian Games 2018: China’s weightlifting ban upheld

China won seven gold medals in the Asian Games four years ago in South Korea. (Source: AP) China won seven gold medals in the Asian Games four years ago in South Korea. (Source: AP)

A doping ban will keep China out of weightlifting at the Asian Games.

China and eight other countries, including Asian Games participant Kazakhstan, were suspended last October for 12 months. Weightlifting has been under pressure from the IOC to eliminate endemic doping or be banned from the Olympics.

An Olympic Council of Asia spokesman on Saturday said there was no notice from the International Weightlifting Federation that the ban on China and Kazakhstan had been lifted, meaning the sanction was upheld.

Three Chinese were stripped of gold medals last year following retests of samples from the 2008 and the 2012 Olympics.

Countries with at least three doping offenses from those Olympics were suspended.

Weightlifting opens Monday. China won seven gold medals in the Asian Games four years ago in South Korea.

