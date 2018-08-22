Asian Games 2018: Yogeshwar Dutt wishes as gold medallist Bajrang Punia gets huge reception on arrival

Bajrang Punia won the gold medal in Men’s 65kg freestyle wrestling. (Source: AP) Bajrang Punia won the gold medal in Men’s 65kg freestyle wrestling. (Source: AP)

India freestyle wrestler Bajrang Punia on Sunday claimed India’s first gold medal at the Asian Games 2018 in Indonesia. The Haryana-born athlete defeated Japan’s Daichi Takatani 11-8 in the final to secure the top finish in Men’s freestyle 65kg category. On his return to the country, the wrestler received massive reception from fans and media.

In a video uploaded on the social media, Punia was seen being welcomed by fans, who put garlands around his neck. Plenty of media personnel were also seen clicking photographs, while several fans were whistling and chanting his name. He was also surrounded by musicians who were playing dhol.

From his official Instagram account, veteran wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt congratulated Punia and shared the video. In the caption, he wrote: “If you have a strong mentality, then nothing in this world, nothing is truly impossible. Bajrang, son, keep getting success like this and keep raising the name of the country, and India’s flag.”

After his win, he spoke to reporters and described it as his biggest win. “This is my biggest gold medal, if you win here then you are a contender at the Tokyo Olympics. I have an eye at Tokyo Games and preparing for that. I will try to produce same performance at the World Championship also,” he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

“There are very few gold for Indian wrestlers in Asiad. So it is a big achievement for me. Only Yogeshwar and Rajinder Singh have won two gold medals in a year (CWG and Asiad), I am only the third to do it, so naturally I am feeling proud of myself,” he added.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd