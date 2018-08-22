Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 22, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
  • Asian Games 2018: Yogeshwar Dutt wishes as gold medallist Bajrang Punia gets huge reception on arrival

Asian Games 2018: Yogeshwar Dutt wishes as gold medallist Bajrang Punia gets huge reception on arrival

Bajrang Punia claimed India’s first gold medal on the first day of the Asian Games 2018 as he beat Japan’s Daichi Takatani 11-8 in the final of Men’s Freestyle 65 kg category.

By: Sports Desk | Published: August 22, 2018 12:44:17 pm
bajrang punia gold Bajrang Punia won the gold medal in Men’s 65kg freestyle wrestling. (Source: AP)
Related News

India freestyle wrestler Bajrang Punia on Sunday claimed India’s first gold medal at the Asian Games 2018 in Indonesia. The Haryana-born athlete defeated Japan’s Daichi Takatani 11-8 in the final to secure the top finish in Men’s freestyle 65kg category. On his return to the country, the wrestler received massive reception from fans and media.

In a video uploaded on the social media, Punia was seen being welcomed by fans, who put garlands around his neck. Plenty of media personnel were also seen clicking photographs, while several fans were whistling and chanting his name. He was also surrounded by musicians who were playing dhol.

From his official Instagram account, veteran wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt congratulated Punia and shared the video. In the caption, he wrote: “If you have a strong mentality, then nothing in this world, nothing is truly impossible. Bajrang, son, keep getting success like this and keep raising the name of the country, and India’s flag.”

After his win, he spoke to reporters and described it as his biggest win. “This is my biggest gold medal, if you win here then you are a contender at the Tokyo Olympics. I have an eye at Tokyo Games and preparing for that. I will try to produce same performance at the World Championship also,” he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

“There are very few gold for Indian wrestlers in Asiad. So it is a big achievement for me. Only Yogeshwar and Rajinder Singh have won two gold medals in a year (CWG and Asiad), I am only the third to do it, so naturally I am feeling proud of myself,” he added.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
We wanted to tell them that this is not a fluke. This is going to happen over and over again. The Aussies simply couldn’t handle it. They were shaken 