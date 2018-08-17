Asian Games 2018: Athletes like buffet spread at village but wish for bigger rooms

Athletes talked about cramped rooms inside the Asian Games village. (Source: Reuters) Athletes talked about cramped rooms inside the Asian Games village. (Source: Reuters)

Athletes including Indians have given a thumbs up to the variety of food on offer at the Asian Games’ Village here but say they would have been better off with more space in their accommodation.

“Rooms are on the smaller side. It has three beds each and a single bathroom. It would have been better if they had more space. You feel a bit cramped but it is okay. It is the same for everyone,” an Indian athlete told PTI.

Furusho Daijiro, captain and coach of the Japanese women’s tennis team, said it would have been nicer to stay in bigger rooms.

“Yes they are a bit on the smaller side but it is fine. It is the same for everyone. That is the beauty of being part of a multi-sporting event like the Asian Games and Olympics.

“But I really like the food being served. They have a nice mix of Indonesian and world cuisines,” said Daijiro, who fondly remembers his playing days alongside former India Davis Cupper and current coach and captain Zeeshan Ali.

He also had a word of encouragement for India’s number one women’s player Ankita Raina.

“She has improved a lot in recent times,” he added.

Indian food is also on offer and the country’s athletes are not complaining.

“As an athlete you have to be used to all kinds of cuisines but it is always nice to have the Indian food option. Sometimes you only want to eat. So food-wise there is nothing to complain.

“The rooms are on the smaller side but it is not much of an issue. Everyone adjusts and we have adjusted too,” said another Indian athlete.

Shooters, rowers and tennis players form a chunk of the Indian athletes staying at the Palembang Games’ Village. The bigger Games Village is in Jakarta. It is the first time that the quadrennial event is being co-hosted by two different cities.

“It is always a challenge to do it in different locations but going forward this could become the norm as it benefits the economy of both the places,” Indonesian Asian Games Organising Committee chief Erick Thohir had said in the lead-up to the event.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App