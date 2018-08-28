Asian Games: Twitterrati congratulate PV Sindhu for India’s first ever silver medal in badminton

Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 28, 2018
PV Sindhu lost the title clash to World No. 1 Tai Tzu-Ying in Indonesia on Tuesday to settle for silver in women's singles at Asian Games.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: August 28, 2018 2:13:44 pm
PV Sindhu wins silver at Asian Games 2018 women’s singles event. (Source: PTI)
Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu finished second-best at Asian Games 2018 to settle for a silver in women’s singles after losing the title clash to World No. 1 Tai Tzu-Ying in Indonesia on Tuesday.

Sindhu created history by grabbing historic singles medal in badminton as no Indian had ever reached the final of a singles event at the Asian Games before the 23-year-old from Hyderabad, who lost 13-21 16-21 to Chinese Taipei’s Tai in 34 minutes.

It is the first time that India has won two individual medals at the Asian Games with Saina Nehwal clinching a bronze earlier. Saina was also conquered by Tai in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, the Indian archery teams, both men and women, also added two silver medals at the tournament. The table tennis team settled for a historic bronze medal after losing 0-3 to South Korea in a lop-sided semifinal on Tuesday.

Twitter congratulated the winners on Tuesday as they added to India’s medal tally on Day 10. Here are the best reactions:

