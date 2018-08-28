Asian Games: Twitterrati congratulate PV Sindhu for India’s first ever silver medal in badminton

PV Sindhu wins silver at Asian Games 2018 women’s singles event. (Source: PTI) PV Sindhu wins silver at Asian Games 2018 women’s singles event. (Source: PTI)

Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu finished second-best at Asian Games 2018 to settle for a silver in women’s singles after losing the title clash to World No. 1 Tai Tzu-Ying in Indonesia on Tuesday.

Sindhu created history by grabbing historic singles medal in badminton as no Indian had ever reached the final of a singles event at the Asian Games before the 23-year-old from Hyderabad, who lost 13-21 16-21 to Chinese Taipei’s Tai in 34 minutes.

It is the first time that India has won two individual medals at the Asian Games with Saina Nehwal clinching a bronze earlier. Saina was also conquered by Tai in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, the Indian archery teams, both men and women, also added two silver medals at the tournament. The table tennis team settled for a historic bronze medal after losing 0-3 to South Korea in a lop-sided semifinal on Tuesday.

Twitter congratulated the winners on Tuesday as they added to India’s medal tally on Day 10. Here are the best reactions:

Well done @NSaina on the ?? and @Pvsindhu1 on the ?? ???????? another first added to both your already amazing careers… here’s wishing many more in the future .. ?? — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) August 28, 2018

PV Sindhu scripts HISTORY! Our stellar shuttler @Pvsindhu1 has clinched India’s FIRST EVER SILVER in Badminton at the #ASIANGAMES. A match that will go down the history of Indian Badminton. Hats off to you @Pvsindhu1 ???????????#AsianGames2018 #KheloIndia pic.twitter.com/63ku3NiBGv — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 28, 2018

You can be very proud of the way you played @Pvsindhu1 .Great effort to become the first Indian badminton player to win an Asian Games Silver. Onwards and upwards. #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/Dkree6U76k — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 28 August 2018

Many congratulations to two of our great sporting heroes- @Pvsindhu1 for the silver and @NSaina for the bronze and making us proud at the #AsianGames2018 . Best wishes always. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 28 August 2018

Must say congratulations to the world no. 1 magician Tai Tzu Ying. Can’t help but admiring her game. Congrats @Pvsindhu1 for a first ever silver medal at the Asian Games for India in badminton. You make India proud ?????? @asiangames2018. Proud to support you @OGQ_India — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) 28 August 2018

So after all the drama India settle for a silver in Men’s Compound #Archery team. Did not understand how Korea’s score levelled to 229 before the penalty shootout which was also 29-29. Very unlucky India, here pic.twitter.com/Cmxj2a54wf — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 28 August 2018

Men’s Archery Team, take a ‘BOW’ 🏹 Displaying great discipline & grit, India bags a SILVER in the Men’s Compound Archery Team event! It was as close as it could get – tied in the match and in shoot off as well. Keep it up Abhishek, Aman and Rajat. 🎉✌🏻🇮🇳#KheloIndia pic.twitter.com/TTTSc073hq — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) 28 August 2018

Congratulations to our Archery teams and @Pvsindhu1 on their 🥈medals. God bless you all with many more accolades. #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/Nh6trEu95F — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) 28 August 2018

Congratulations to our women’s compound archery team of Madhumita Kumari, Muskan Kirar and Jyothi Surekha Vennam for winning the Silver medal in Archery Women’s Compound Team event at #AsianGames2018 . — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) 28 August 2018

