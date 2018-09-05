Asian Games: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates medal winners, asks them to work harder for Olympic glory

PM Narendra Modi met the Indian medallists of Asian Games 2018 on Wednesday. (Source: Modi Twitter) PM Narendra Modi met the Indian medallists of Asian Games 2018 on Wednesday. (Source: Modi Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday congratulated India’s medal-winners in the recently-concluded Asian Games and asked them to strive harder in tougher competitions like the Olympic Games.

Complimenting the athletes during an interaction at his residence, the Prime Minister said their exemplary performance has raised India’s stature and pride.

India won a record medal haul at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang, by bagging 69 medals, beating the previous best of 65 won at the Guangzhou Asiad in 2010.

“The PM expressed hope that the medal winners will remain grounded and would not lose focus due to fame and accolades,” read a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

“PM Modi urged the sportspersons not to rest on the laurels achieved and asked them to strive harder for greater glory. He said that the biggest challenge for the medal winners will start now and they should never lose their goal of being in the Olympic Games podium.”

Our archers, always on target. Interacted with our Archery team, which brought home two medals, both in team events. Congratulated them on their success and wished them the very best for their future endeavours. #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/9ln39rABYP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 5 September 2018

The 2018 Asian Games will always be remembered as the tournament in which our performance in athletics was stupendous. In both field and track events, our athletes demonstrated great dexterity. Proud of this contingent. #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/ozVpGN1R10 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 5 September 2018

This contingent played their cards right! Meet our Bridge team, which won three medals including a Gold in the Asian Games 2018. Delighted by their wonderful performance. #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/6xSH0CvRoR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 5 September 2018

Riding to glory and excellence. Every Indian is proud of the Equestrian contingent, which comes home with two silvers. Glad to have met them today. #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/Vu0CAzfLJg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 5 September 2018

Our Nari Shakti makes us proud yet again! The dedication and determination of our women’s Hockey team is remarkable. We had a great interaction earlier today. This is the team that won a Silver in Jakarta. #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/oPTNbpKXXT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 5 September 2018

Excelling at the world stage, making India proud…the men’s Hockey team shared their Asian Games experiences with me. Proud of this team, which has brought home the Bronze. My best wishes to the players. #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/yxleIz6BOD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 5 September 2018

Terrific teamwork and outstanding results. The Silver medal winning women’s Kabaddi team is an inspiration for every Indian. Had an excellent interaction with them. #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/pQigtqvWbu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 5 September 2018

The Men’s Kabaddi team met me today. Their passion towards the game and their joy on bringing home a medal for the country was outstanding. Their winning the Bronze makes us proud. It will also motivate more people to play Kabaddi in the times to come. #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/7vj2bvzfum — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 5 September 2018

A new sport at the Asian Games but India shines with two medals! Our athletes won a Silver and Bronze in the Kurash events. Met them and heard their experiences. #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/0MHotFlwTS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 5 September 2018

The rowing contingent has done well in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta. Congratulated them for bringing home three medals including the Gold. #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/LLcXbeqxKk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 5 September 2018

Congratulated our athletes for the success in sailing. This contingent has secured three medals for the country. Proud of them! #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/7PgbahrYIj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 5 September 2018

With the men’s team that won a Bronze in the Sepaktakraw event. Their performance was wonderful and I am sure they will continue to make India proud in various tournaments. #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/28FtFUJCld — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 5 September 2018

Delighted to meet our talented Table Tennis players. In a sport that needs great precision and reflexes, this wonderful team brought home two bronze medals and made India proud. Best wishes to all the players for a bright future. #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/cx9PWXDsqM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 5 September 2018

Tennis is an extremely challenging sport that calls for stamina and hardwork. The Indian tennis team has made us all proud by bringing home one Gold medal and two Bronze medals. Delighted to personally meet and congratulate our talented tennis players. #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/L8sP0syHzh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 5 September 2018

Winning two Gold medals and one Bronze medal, our wrestling team has made the nation proud. It takes great commitment, dedication and sustained effort to excel at this sport. I wish the Indian wrestling contingent all the very best for a bright future. #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/ax3Wdh9CNd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 5 September 2018

Delighted to meet and congratulate the Indian Wushu contingent for their excellent feats at the Asian Games. They trained hard, competed even harder, and brought home four Bronze medals. May they find sustained success in their future endeavours. #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/7ui5XEKfMb — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 5 September 2018

Met our talented Squash players, whose hardwork led to great results. Congratulations for winning five medals and bringing smiles on the faces of 125 crore Indians. #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/jcsMWnMVyu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 5 September 2018

Amit Panghal has become a household name in India thanks to his success in boxing at the Asian Games 2018. Interacted with the medalist earlier today. #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/2u3ABbtnSI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 5 September 2018

Modi expressed happiness on seeing young talent rise from small towns, rural areas and from poor background.

“There is real potential in the rural areas and we should continue nurturing those talents. The outside world is unaware of the day-to-day struggles a sportsperson has to go through,” he said.

The Prime Minister urged the sportspersons to use technology as an aid to improve their performance.

He said sportspersons should continue improving by using technology-aided critical analysis of their performance as well as those of top players in the world.

“Prime Minister got emotional while mentioning the names of some sportspersons who had to go through immense hardships to be a medal winner for the nation. He saluted their grit and dedication to their disciplines and hoped that the rest of the country would get inspired from their efforts,” the release stated.

Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore said that the Prime Minister’s vision and the government’s initiatives played a vital role in the improved medal tally and in inspiring young sportspersons.

