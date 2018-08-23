Asian Games performance, global perspective: How Indian shooters fare

Manu Bhaker broke the Games record in qualifying event of women’s 25m Pistol. (PTI Photo) Manu Bhaker broke the Games record in qualifying event of women’s 25m Pistol. (PTI Photo)

Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat stole the limelight in the women’s 25m pistol event — in qualifying and finals respectively. But how do their performances and scores fare at the world level, especially as Tokyo Olympics spots are up for grabs soon? Mihir Vasavda analyses.

Manu’s qualifying round

Manu Bhaker’s score of 593 in the qualifying round was better than the best recorded at the last three Olympics, is better than the existing Olympic record, and one shy of the current world record.

The fact that Asian shooters have traditionally been pace-setters in this event shows the depth of talent in the continent. Sample this: The top qualifying score at the 2008 Olympics was 590 by Gundegmaa Otryad of Mongolia. Four years later in London, South Korea’s Kim Jang-mi shot 591 to top the qualifiers and in Rio, the highest score was 592 by China’s Jingjing Zhang, which is also an Olympic record.

The top qualifying score at the four World Cups this year has been in the range of 583 to 585, which is what all other shooters managed in Jakarta on Wednesday. That the 16-year-old Indian shooter was eight points ahead of the second-best qualifier shows the level of her dominance.

Rahi’s final push

Rahi Sarnobat prides herself on her ability to perform in the finals. This wasn’t a heavyweight field. It didn’t have any world or Olympic champions although nearly all top Asian shooters had lined up. Asia’s number one in this event, China’s Yao Yushi – who won a silver medal at the Munich World Cup recently – failed to qualify for the final.

Among the eight finalists, Lin Yuemei was the only shooter who’d won a World Cup medal. Yet, the scores were world-class. At the four World Cups this year, the gold-medal deciding score on an average has been 34. Rahi and her nemesis, Thailand’s Naphaswan Yangpaiboon, both matched that score and were separated only by a shoot-off.

Since the scoring pattern at the 2014 World Championship was different, it is difficult to draw comparisons with that event. But going by the trend, it’d be safe to assume that the gold medal-winning score at the Changwon World Championship next month, also an Olympic qualifier, would be in the range of 34-36. Rahi’s score in the final would be good enough for a podium finish there.

