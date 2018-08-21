Asian Games 2018 Day 3 Live updates Live streaming: Wrestlers, shooters look to add to medal tally

Asian Games 2018 Day 3 Live updates

Hello and welcome! Five medals is what India have in the kitty so far and that could well increase on Day 3. All five have been from Wrestling and Shooting and the same sports can be expected to deliver today. Wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat got a gold medal each while two silvers and a bronze have come from the shooters.

Apart from these medal events, watch out for the Men's Kabaddi team who suffered a shock defeat yesterday against South Korea. They will be looking to make things right when they face Thailand today. Dipa Karmakar suffered a long layoff due to injury after her breakthrough performance at the 2016 Rio Olympics. She will be starting her campaign today at the Artistic Gymnastics event starting at 2.30 pm. The women's hockey team will play Kazakhstan and that match is scheduled to start at 6 pm.

Among the tennis players, Ravi Bopanna Ankita Raina, Ramkumar Ramanathan and Divij Sharan will be among those in action. Raina will the first to take the court among the Indians and that match is scheduled for 9 am.