Asian Games 2018 Day 3 Live updates Live streaming: Wrestlers, shooters look to add to medal tally

Asian Games 2018 Day 3 Live updates Live streaming: India’s medal tally was taken to five on day two of the 2018 Asian Games which means that they are now eighth on the overall medal tally. On the third day, it is the wrestlers and shooters who are the favourites to add to India’s medal tally while the weightlifting event also gets underway. Another sport to keep an eye out for is Bridge with the qualifiers being held on Tuesday. The Indian Men’s Kabaddi team will be looking to make up for their shocking loss to South Korea on Monday when they face Thailand. Catch live scores and updates from Day 3 of the 2018 Asian Games here.
Asian Games Day 3 Live updates Live streaming: With two days of the Asian Games 2018 gone, India now move to the third day in hope of adding more medals to its kitty. The third day will see events of swimming, archery, basketball among others. Indian women and men Kabaddi teams will continue their respective group matches while Ankita Raina will carry on campaign as she plays Eri Hozumi in the Round of 16 women’s singles tennis match. The Indian hockey women team will take on Kazakstan in Group B match on Tuesday.
The Indian women's team are playing Vietnam and they are trailing 18-12 in the first set. India are in Pool B alongwith Vietnam, China, South Korea, Kazakhstan and Chinese Taipei.
After five series, India's Saurabh Chaudhary tops the qualifiers with a score of 487 in the 10m Air Pistol Men. Abhishek Verma is 13th with 422. For more shooting updates, click here.
India's Dattu Bhokanal has made it to the final of the Men's Singles Sculls. He tops his heat in Repechages with time of 7:45.71.
A dominant win for India against Sri Lanka. It did look like Sri Lanka would not make it into double figures but they do have that show. India win 38-12 and this is their third win on the trot.
Virdhawal Khade has made it to the final of the 50m Freestyle. He topped Heat 5 with an incredible time of 22.43 and that is enough for him to go through as the thurd placed qualifier.
And Khade has won it with a time of 22.43. Japan's Shunichi Nakao to the top and is through to the next round.
India's Anshul Kothari has won his 50m Freestyle heat with a time of 23.83. Virdhawal Khade, on the other hand, will be in Lane 5.
India have raced to an 18-4 lead in their match against Sri Lanka. India simply rolling away here, tearing the Sri Lankans apart.
Hello and welcome! Five medals is what India have in the kitty so far and that could well increase on Day 3. All five have been from Wrestling and Shooting and the same sports can be expected to deliver today. Wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat got a gold medal each while two silvers and a bronze have come from the shooters.
Apart from these medal events, watch out for the Men's Kabaddi team who suffered a shock defeat yesterday against South Korea. They will be looking to make things right when they face Thailand today. Dipa Karmakar suffered a long layoff due to injury after her breakthrough performance at the 2016 Rio Olympics. She will be starting her campaign today at the Artistic Gymnastics event starting at 2.30 pm. The women's hockey team will play Kazakhstan and that match is scheduled to start at 6 pm.
Among the tennis players, Ravi Bopanna Ankita Raina, Ramkumar Ramanathan and Divij Sharan will be among those in action. Raina will the first to take the court among the Indians and that match is scheduled for 9 am.