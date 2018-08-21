Asian Games 2018: UP government announces Rs 50 lakh reward for shooter Saurabh Chaudhary

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday congratulated the 16-year-old Meerut teenager, Saurabh Chaudhary for clinching a gold medal in the 10m Men’s air pistol event at the Asian Games 2018 and announced a cash reward of Rs 50 lakh for the shooter.
The chief minister also applauded the efforts of Ravi Kumar, who along with Apurvi Chandela won a bronze medal in the 10m air rifle mixed team event on Day 1 of the tournament. In a tweet, Yogi announced a cash reward for Ravi Kumar of Rs 20 lakh, offering him a position to serve as an employee in Uttar Pradesh government.
Saurabh Chaudhary, earlier in the day, bagged India’s first shooting gold medal at the ongoing Asian Games in Indonesia. He shot a record of 240.7 to clinch the top honours. Meanwhile, in the same event another Indian, Abhishek Verma bagged a bronze medal with a score of 219.3.
Ravi Kumar along with Apurva Chandela on Sunday at the Jakabaring Shooting Range in Palembang secured bronze medals in the 10m air rifle mixed team event. The duo opened India’s medal account at the Asian Games 2018.
