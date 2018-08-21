Asian Games 2018: UP government announces Rs 50 lakh reward for shooter Saurabh Chaudhary

Gold medalist India’s Saurabh Chaudhary, stand during national anthem at the awards ceremony for the 10m air pistol men’s final shooting event during the 18th Asian Games in Palembang, Indonesia, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. (AP Photo) Gold medalist India’s Saurabh Chaudhary, stand during national anthem at the awards ceremony for the 10m air pistol men’s final shooting event during the 18th Asian Games in Palembang, Indonesia, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. (AP Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday congratulated the 16-year-old Meerut teenager, Saurabh Chaudhary for clinching a gold medal in the 10m Men’s air pistol event at the Asian Games 2018 and announced a cash reward of Rs 50 lakh for the shooter.

The chief minister also applauded the efforts of Ravi Kumar, who along with Apurvi Chandela won a bronze medal in the 10m air rifle mixed team event on Day 1 of the tournament. In a tweet, Yogi announced a cash reward for Ravi Kumar of Rs 20 lakh, offering him a position to serve as an employee in Uttar Pradesh government.

However, boxer Vijender Singh criticised the UP government’s move saying, “Wow one gold medalist from Haryana gets 3 crore & another gold medalist from UP 50 lakhs. Why ?? #AsianGame2018” Wow one gold medalist from haryana get 3 crore & another gold medalist from UP 50 laks #Why 🤔#AsianGame2018 — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) 21 August 2018 Saurabh Chaudhary, earlier in the day, bagged India’s first shooting gold medal at the ongoing Asian Games in Indonesia. He shot a record of 240.7 to clinch the top honours. Meanwhile, in the same event another Indian, Abhishek Verma bagged a bronze medal with a score of 219.3. Also Read | Haryana govt announces Rs 3 crore reward for wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat Ravi Kumar along with Apurva Chandela on Sunday at the Jakabaring Shooting Range in Palembang secured bronze medals in the 10m air rifle mixed team event. The duo opened India’s medal account at the Asian Games 2018.

