Asian Games 2018 Wrestling Live score Live streaming: India look to add on two golds

Asian Games 2018 Wrestling Live updates

The Greco-Roman wrestlers come into play today with India's Harpreet hoping to win a medal and increase the profile of a relatively ignored form of wrestling. The practitioners and coaches of the Greco Roman style, which forbids holds below the waist, do feel they are an ignored lot as freestyle wrestlers hog all the limelight. Harpreet won't be in action, being in the 87 kg category but Gyanender and Manish will be hoping to make a mark. In the women's draw, Divya Kakran, who won a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games and a slver at Junior Asian Wrestling Championship 2018, will be a form contendor.