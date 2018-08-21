Asian Games 2018 Wrestling Live score Live streaming: India look to add on two golds

Asian Games 2018 Wrestling Live score Live streaming: India have thus far won two golds in wrestling courtesy Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat. There is a chance that the medal tally could increase, although the colour may not necessarily be the same. Divya Kakran has a favourable draw in women’s freestyle. She faces Mongolia’s Tumentsetseg Sharkhuu in her quarter finals match. Gyanender (60 kg) and Manish (67 kg) will be carrying India’s hopes in the Men’s Greco-Roman while. Manish is facing Japan’s Tsuchika Shimyadama while Gyanender is up against Thailand’s Wiratul Piyabut. Catch live score and updates of wrestling from Day 3 of the 2018 Asian Games here.
Asian Games 2018 Wrestling Live score Live streaming: Live updates of wrestling from Day 3 of Asian Games
Manish loses 8-0 to Kazakhstan's Almat Kebispayev in the Men's Greco-Roman 67 kg Quarterfinals
Gyandender loses his Men's Greco-Roman 60 kg Quarterfinals against Uzbekistan's Islomjon Bakhramov 5-0.
Kiran loses her bout 4-2 and will need a repechage to get a bronze.
India's Kiran facing Kyrgyzstan's Aiperi Medet Kyzy in the women's 76kg quarterfinals. The latter takes a 3-0 lead in the first round and still remains ahead with just over a minute to go.
CWG bronze medallist Divya Kakran faces Mongolia’s Tumentsetseg Sharkhuu in Women's 68kg Freestyle. The Mongolian takes a 2-0 lead in the first round.
Manish survives a final salvo from Shimyadama and wins 7-3. He is through to the quarters.
Up next is Manish and he is facing Japan's Tsuchika Shimyadama. He takes three early points and is currently in the lead with 2 minutes remaining in the first round.
Gyanender advances to Men's Greco-Roman 60kg quarter-finals after beating Thailand's Wiratul Piyabut 10-2
The Greco-Roman wrestlers come into play today with India's Harpreet hoping to win a medal and increase the profile of a relatively ignored form of wrestling. The practitioners and coaches of the Greco Roman style, which forbids holds below the waist, do feel they are an ignored lot as freestyle wrestlers hog all the limelight. Harpreet won't be in action, being in the 87 kg category but Gyanender and Manish will be hoping to make a mark. In the women's draw, Divya Kakran, who won a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games and a slver at Junior Asian Wrestling Championship 2018, will be a form contendor.